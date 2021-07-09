×
Netflix Cancels King Arthur Fantasy ‘Cursed’ After One Season

Netflix 'Cursed'
Courtesy of Netflix

Cursed,” the fantasy series that reimagined King Arthur through the eyes of Nimue, the young woman who winds up becoming the tragic Lady of the Lake, has been canceled at Netflix after one season on the streaming service.

Starring Katherine Langford as Nimue, Devon Terrell as Arthur and Gustaf Skarsgård as Merlin, the series was based on the best-selling novel of the same title by Tom Wheeler and Frank Miller. The series debuted last summer on July 17, with Wheeler at the helm as showrunner and executive producing alongside Miller.

Deadline first reported news of the cancellation.

