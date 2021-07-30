Netflix Releases ‘Brand New Cherry Flavor’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Netflix released a trailer for “Brand New Cherry Flavor,” an eight-episode limited series set to debut on Aug. 13.

The trailer, which you can watch below, features an aspiring young filmmaker named Lisa Nova (Rosa Salazar) getting to know sinister producer Lou Burke (Eric Lange). Unfortunately (for both of them), their working relationship quickly goes south. Lisa’s hurt and anger grow — “I want to set his life on fire,” she says in the trailer — and, just in time, she meets a mysterious woman (played by Catherine Keener) who enacts a “binding ritual” to make her “receptive to the spirits.”

While attempting to exact revenge on Burke by using the woman’s guidance to lay a curse, she’s plagued by faceless figures, nightmare creatures and sudden flames. Zombies, kittens and all kinds of occult settings also play a part in the story. Although things get very weird very fast, Lisa continues to pursue her plan, all while trying to answer the question of what she really wants.

Based on Todd Grimson’s 1996 novel of the same name, “Brand New Cherry Flavor” is set in early 1990s Hollywood, where Lisa sets out to make her dream movie a reality until Lou betrays her trust. The limited series also stars Manny Jacinto, Jeff Ward, Mark Acheson and Daniel Doheny.

The series is executive produced by Nick Antosca and Lenore Zion, who also serve as showrunners. Arkasha Stevenson directs the first episode, with Antosca, Gandja Monteiro, Jake Schrier and Matt Sobel directing later episodes. Antosca’s company Eat the Cat produces.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wOzM3c33TVg