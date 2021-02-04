Netflix Unveils ‘Behind Her Eyes’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix released the trailer for “Behind Her Eyes” and Peacock announced it is adding the third season of “Mr. Mercedes” next month.

DATES

Pluto TV will stream a special two-week sampling of the premiere episodes of the Queen Latifah-starring “The Equalizer” and “The Silence of the Lambs” sequel series “Clarice” following their broadcast debuts on CBS. “The Equalizer” premieres on CBS immediately after Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7 and “Clarice” kicks off on Feb. 11 at 10 p.m. In addition, Amazon Prime Video will offer the pilot of both series in front of its paywall and YouTube will run the episodes for free on its CBS channel.

Peacock will add the third season of “Mr. Mercedes” to its content library on March 4, with all 10 episodes dropping at once. The show originally ran the Audience Network from 2017 to 2019. (Season 3 episodes first premiered in September 2019.) Peacock picked up “Mr. Mercedes” in September 2020 after the network shuttered last spring. The first two seasons are currently available on the streaming service. The series is based on the story based on a trilogy of Stephen King novels, in which detective Bill Hodges (Brendan Gleeson) comes out of retirement to track down a serial killer. Watch a trailer below.

First Looks

Netflix released the trailer for limited series “Behind Her Eyes,” out Feb. 17. Based on the best-selling novel by Sarah Pinborough, the show follows a single mother, Louise (Simona Brown), who has an affair with her psychiatrist boss, David (Tom Bateman). Louise’s life takes a strange turn when she ends up befriending David’s wife, Adele (Eve Hewson), and finds herself in a web of secrets and lies where nothing is what it seems. Watch the trailer below.

Executive News

Crown Media Family Networks appointed Josef Robey as director of product (VOD). In the newly created position, he will help build digital product strategies for Hallmark Movies Now and Hallmark TV. Prior to this role, Robey served as a digital consultant for various digital video startups and was executive director of product at Disney.

Jeff Nemon joined Maniac Productions as senior vice president of development. He previously served as senior vice president of drama development at SideCar and vice president of TV development at Valhalla Entertainment, where he worked closely with “The Walking Dead” franchise. Nemon joins the Michael Seitzman-headed company just after it made a first look deal for television with Blumhouse.

Shondaland announced its longtime executive producer and collaborator Tom Verica is its new senior creative production advisor. Directly reporting to Shonda Rhimes, he will aid in translating her creative vision across all streaming and digital productions. Verica’s other duties include overseeing director mentorship programs, managing casting and talent support, exploring special projects and contributing to producing strategy for related content. He has been part of Shondaland hits “Bridgerton,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal.”

Elaine Chin joined Stage 13 as senior vice president, head of scripted content. Under the Warner Bros. studio brand, she will lead the scripted creative team and its slate of development projects and multi-format original productions. Most recently, Chin served as Participant’s senior vice president, narrative film. She has held numerous production executive roles, including at 20th Century Fox, HBO, Barnstorm Pictures and Walt Disney Studios.

Events

Nonprofit Inclusion Matters by Shane’s Inspiration will hold the “Seasons of Love” virtual gala on Feb. 13 at 5:30 p.m. PT. Oscar winner J.K. Simmons will host the Zoom event, which will also include cameos and performances by Aimee Garcia, Amy Schumer, Andy Garcia, Bob Odenkirk, Brian Dietzen, DB Woodside, Danny Pino, Dmitry Chaplin, Garcelle Beauvais, Hank Azaria, Jenya Chaplin, JJ Feild, Jon Hamm, Kevin Pollak, Maria Canals-Barrera, Neve Campbell, Patrick Dempsey, Paul Anka, Randy Thomas, Rob Benedict, Shaun Robinson, Sherri Shepherd, Steve Valentine and more. The program will feature an interactive cocktail party with private virtual lounges and a silent auction.

Late Night

Tonight, Jamie Dornan, Robin Roberts and Pentatonix will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” while “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will feature Mike Myers, Dana Carvey, Camila Mendes and Olivia Rodrigo. Tiffany Haddish and H.E.R. will be guests on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert“; “Late Night With Seth Meyers” will welcome Michelle Pfeiffer, comedy troupe The Tenderloins and Baio, “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” will feature Rep. Cori Bush.