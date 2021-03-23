Netflix Announces ‘The Circle,’ ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Premiere Dates (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix announced the return of reality competition series “The Circle” and “Too Hot to Handle,” and Bravo set the premiere date for Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New York City.”

PROGRAMMING

Popsugar announced Kelly Clarkson, Alicia Keys, Shonda Rhimes, Marsai Martin, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Auli’i Cravalho will join “Girl Talk,” a one-hour special hosted by Sofia Wylie on March 25 that will air at 9 p.m. on TLC, Discovery Plus and Popsugar’s website, TikTok, YouTube and Facebook channels. Bringing awareness to adolescent girls’ education around the world, the keynote conversation will feature Michelle Obama and girls from Girls Opportunity Alliance and be moderated by Lily Singh. The lineup also includes Andra Day, Demi Lovato, Julia Roberts, Kristen Bell, Meryl Streep, Naomi Osaka, Orlando Bloom, Natalie Portman and Shaun Robinson.

DATES

LXTV announced it will premiere “Celebrity Sleepover” on April 3 following the end of “Saturday Night Live” on NBC-owned and affiliate stations. The four-episode series sees host Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio in his own living room accompanied by special guests who take part in a number of sleepover challenges, like sharing spooky stories and creating the best midnight munchies. Guests include actor and host Tiffani Thiessen, Cynthia Bailey, Sammy Hagar, Margaret Cho, Anne Burrell and cast members from “The Real World Homecoming: New York” and “The Challenge: All Stars.” Watch a trailer below.

“The Nevers” will premiere on April 11 at 9:00 on HBO, and the six-episode first part of the new drama will also be available to stream on HBO Max. The series centers on a supernatural event in Victorian London in August 1896 that gives certain people abnormal abilities, leaving this new underclass in grave danger. It is up to quick-fisted widow Amalia True (Laura Donnelly) and young inventor Penance Adair (Ann Skelly) to protect these gifted “orphans.” The cast also includes Olivia Williams, James Norton, Tom Riley, Pip Torrens, Ben Chaplin, Denis O’Hare, Amy Manson, Rochelle Neil, Zackary Momoh, Eleanor Tomlinson, Elizabeth Berrington, Anna Devlin, Kiran Sonia Sawar, Viola Prettejohm, Ella Smith, Vinnie Heaven and Nick Frost. It is executive produced by Joss Whedon, Bernadette Caulfield, Ilene S. Landress, Doug Petrie, Jane Espenson, Daniel S. Kaminsky and Philippa Goslett. Part Two will release at a later date. Watch a trailer below.

Netflix will premiere the second season of “The Circle” on April 14 and “Too Hot to Handle” in June. “The Circle” will feature eight new contestants in their quest to become a top social media influencer and win $100,000. Four new episodes will stream every Wednesday and the finale will release May 5. “Too Hot to Handle” will follow with new episodes premiering on Wednesdays in June. On that show, 10 new contestants will compete on the dating show for the $100,000 prize by adhering to the rules of no kissing, no heavy petting and no self-gratification. Watch a teaser below.

Bravo announced Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New York City” will premiere on May 4 at 9 p.m. Leah McSweeney, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan are all set to return, and will be joined by attorney, broadcaster and producer Eboni K. Williams as the newest housewife. The series is produced by Lisa Shannon, Barrie Bernstein, Darren Ward and John Paparazzo, with Andy Cohen serving as an executive producer. Watch a trailer below.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

The Television Academy Foundation added actor Eva Longoria and Ivana Kirkbride, Facebook’s global director of content strategy and programming, to its board of directors. As chair appointees, Longoria and Kirkbride will be part of the nonprofit’s effort to promote inclusion within the television industry and to provide educational and professional development programs for students with diverse backgrounds.

Deluxe announced Lena Wasikowski will serve as its senior vice president of global account strategy and business development. She will report to chief strategy officer Anna Lee and will implement growth across global studio partnerships, expand SVOD platform relationships, cultivate existing client relationships and strategize new opportunities in ancillary businesses. Before joining Deluxe, Wasikowski was the vice president of global client relations and content distribution at WarnerMedia.

PARTNERSHIPS

Jared Padalecki partnered with MANTRA Labs, an Austin, Texas-based company focused on promoting science-backed nutritional habits. As an early investor and collaborator, he will serve as co-founder and will support the business and guide its social mission about mental health awareness.

LATE NIGHT

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will have on Tracee Ellis Ross, Andy Cohen and Aaron Frazer, while Ken Jeong, Eddie Izzard, Griff and Ash Soan will be on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” Michelle Obama will be on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.”