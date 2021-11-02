Netflix Announces New Michael Che Stand-up Special (TV News Roundup)

Netflix announced that a new Michael Che stand-up special will premiere globally Nov. 16. The special is titled “Michael Che: Shame the Devil.”

This special follows his 2016 Netflix special “Michael Che Matters” in which the comedian discussed topics ranging from Black Lives Matter to gentrification. “Michael Che: Shame the Devil” is directed by Kristian Mercado and produced by Irony Point.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

DEVELOPMENT

Disney Branded Television is developing an original movie based on the middle-grade book “Kingston and the Magician’s Lost & Found.” The film is in development with executive producer Jane Startz, and the book’s authors Craig S. Philips, Harold Hayes Jr. and Theo Gangi will serve as co-executive producers. Disney Branded Television has also optioned the rights to the sequel “Kingston and the Echoes of Magic,” but the upcoming film is contained to the first book. In “Kingston and the Magician’s Lost & Found,” Kingston finds a magic box his father left behind, his father having been considered one of the greatest magician’s until one trick went wrong and he disappeared, somehow taking all of the city’s magic with him. With his cousin Veronica and friend Too Tall Eddie, Kingston works to solve the clues but at the risk of disappearing himself.

LATE NIGHT

Kieran Culkin, Fred Armisen and Lucy Dacus will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while Tom Hanks and Matthew Stafford will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Steve Schirripa and Michael Imperioli will be on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” will feature Michael C. Hall and Michael Eric Dyson. Anna Kendrick, O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Atsuko Okatsuka will be on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”