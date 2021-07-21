Neil Gaiman’s ‘Anansi Boys’ to Get Amazon Series Adaptation

Amazon has ordered a series adaptation of the Neil Gaiman novel “Anansi Boys,” Variety has learned.

The streamer has given the limited series a six-episode order with plans in place to begin shooting in Scotland later this year. First published in 2005, “Anansi Boys” follows Charlie Nancy, a young man who is used to being embarrassed by his estranged father, Mr. Nancy. But when his father dies, Charlie discovers that his father was Anansi: trickster god of stories. And he learns that he has a brother. Now his brother, Spider, is entering Charlie’s life, determined to make it more interesting but making it a lot more dangerous.

The character of Mr. Nancy appears in both “Anansi Boys” and the Gaiman novel “American Gods,” the latter of which is currently airing a series adaptation on Starz. However, there is no connection between the two projects and “Anansi Boys” will serve as a stand-alone story.

“No one can weave a story of fantasy, humor, and deep emotion quite like Neil Gaiman, and ‘Anansi Boys’ is a funny, weird, wonderful ride,” said Vernon Sanders, co-head of television for Amazon Studios. “We’re so happy to have Neil, Lenny, and Douglas bring their vision for Anansi Boys to the screen for our Prime Video customers around the world.”

Gaiman, Sir Lenny Henry, Douglas Mackinnon, Hanelle M. Culpepper, Hilary Bevan Jones, and Richard Fee serve as executive producers. Gaiman and Henry are also writers on the series, as the original story for the book was developed by the pair. Other writers include Arvind Ethan David, Kara Smith, and Racheal Ofori. Gaiman and Mackinnon will serve as co-showrunners. Culpepper will direct the pilot. Jermain Julien and Azhur Saleem will also direct episodes of the series. Paul Frift will produce.

The show is produced by Amazon Studios, The Blank Corporation, Endor Productions, and RED Production company. Gaiman currently has an overall deal with Amazon.

This marks the latest of Gaiman’s works to be adapted for the screen. Amazon previously aired the series “Good Omens,” which was recently picked up for a second season. Elsewhere, besides “American Gods,” the Fox (and now Netflix) series “Lucifer” is loosely based on characters created in part by Gaiman. Netflix is also currently working on a series adaptation of “The Sandman,” again based on characters created in part by Gaiman.