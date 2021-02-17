‘NCIS: New Orleans’ to End With Season 7 at CBS

“NCIS: New Orleans” will come to an end after Season 7 at CBS, Variety has confirmed.

The season finale scheduled for May 16 will now serve as the series finale. At the time of its conclusion, the show will have aired 155 episodes.

“It has been our sincere pleasure and honor to work on this show and with this incredible cast and crew for over 150 episodes,” said executive producers Christopher Silber and Jan Nash. “As disappointed as we are to see ‘NOLA’ end, we couldn’t be prouder of the work we’ve done and are grateful to the spectacular and resilient Crescent City that embraced us for seven wonderful years.”

News of the show ending comes a day after it was reported that “NCIS: Hawaii” is in the works at CBS from Silber, Nash, and “SEAL Team” writer Matt Bosack. It was also reported earlier on Wednesday that the CBS sitcom “Mom” will end this season as well.

The series currently stars Scott Bakula, Vanessa Ferlito, Necar Zadegan, Charles Michael Davis, Rob Kerkovich, Daryl “Chill” Mitchell, Chelsea Field and CCH Pounder. Nash, Silber, Chad Gomez Creasey¸ Ron McGhee, Stephanie Sengupta, Bakula, and Mark Harmon are executive producers. Like all shows in the “NCIS” franchise, CBS Studios produces.

“Sad to end our love affair with this phenomenal city but so grateful for all the friends we made along the way,” Bakula said. “I will miss the music. Big thank you to CBS for seven years.”

The “NCIS” franchise is one of the cornerstones of CBS, consisting of “New Orleans,” “NCIS,” and “NCIS: Los Angeles.” The mothership show remains one of the most-watched shows on television, even in its 18th season. The current season of the show is averaging 9.6 million viewers per episode in Live+Same Day alone. “New Orleans” is currently averaging 7.06 million viewers, per Nielsen estimates through Feb. 7.

“From the start, ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ was able to distinguish itself with its New Orleans authenticity,” said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, “from the colors and music to the vibrancy and stories you can only find in the Big Easy. Thanks to the amazing talents of the producers, writers, cast and crew, ‘NOLA’ has played a key role on our schedule. We’re pleased to give it a big sendoff and that viewers will have the opportunity to say goodbye to their favorite characters as the final season wraps.”