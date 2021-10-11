‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ and ‘FBI: International’ Get Full-Season Orders by CBS

“NCIS: Hawai’i” and “FBI: International,” CBS’ hottest new freshman dramas have, been given full-season orders for the 2021-2022 broadcast season.

“These two terrific new dramas are off to a tremendous start,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, in a statement announcing the renewals. “They have significantly strengthened and improved our lineup on their respective nights and are generating huge increases on our streaming platforms as well. We applaud the talented producers, writers and casts on their compelling storytelling and performances, which are clearly resonating with viewers.”

Per Nielsen and Adobe Analytics, “NCIS: Hawai’i” won its 10 p.m. Monday time slot in viewers, averaging at 9.3 million thus far, and it has improved the window by over 381% from the same time period last year. The show stars Vanessa Lachey, Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Tori Anderson and Kian Talan. “FBI: International” has similarly solid numbers, averaging at 8.79 million viewers across its first two episodes and up 358% in the Tuesday 9 p.m. block from the same time period last year. CBS’ “all-FBI Tuesdays” have been a winning strategy for the network, often dominating primetime TV ratings by well over 1 million viewers. The show stars Luke Kleintank, Heida Reed, Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto and Christiane Paul.

“NCIS: Hawai’i,” executive produced by Matt Bosack, Jan Nash and Christopher Silber for CBS Studios, centers on the first female special agent in charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor, who has thrived and risen through the ranks by equal parts confidence and strategy in a system that consistently attempts to push her back. Together with her team of specialists, they investigate high-stakes crimes and mysteries on the sun-drenched island paradise. “FBI: International,” executive produced by Emmy Award-winner Dick Wolf, Derek Haas, Matt Olmstead, Michael Katleman, Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski, takes the third iteration of the “FBI” franchise overseas. Elite operatives of the FBI’s International Fly Team travel the world from their Budapest headquarters with the mission of tracking and neutralizing threats against American citizens. The series is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with CBS Studios.