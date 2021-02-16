‘NCIS’ Hawaii Spinoff in the Works at CBS

A new “NCIS” spinoff set in Hawaii is in development at CBS, Variety has learned from sources.

Few plot details are available on the potential series, other than it will follow a team of Naval criminal investigators who operate on the Hawaiian islands.

According to sources, Chris Silber, Jan Nash, and Matt Bosack are attached as writers and executive producers on “NCIS: Hawaii.” Silber is the showrunner and executive producer on fellow spinoff “NCIS: New Orleans” and previously worked on the mothership show. Nash is also a writer and executive producer on “NCIS: New Orleans,” while Bosack is a writer and supervising producer on fellow CBS drama “SEAL Team.” Both Silber and Nash are currently under overall deals with CBS Studios, which would produce the show.

CBS declined to comment.

The “NCIS” franchise is one of the cornerstones of CBS. The mothership show remains one of the most-watched shows on television, even in its 18th season. The current season of the show is averaging 9.6 million viewers per episode in Live+Same Day alone. The show has also proven to be popular on streaming platforms as well, consistently ranking in the top 10 of Nielsen’s streaming rankings, which were first released last summer. “NCIS: New Orleans” is currently in its seventh season, while fellow spinoff “NCIS: Los Angeles” is currently in its 12th.

Should “NCIS: Hawaii” go to series, which seems inevitable, it would also be the latest CBS series to be set in Hawaii. The network currently airs a reboot of 80’s procedural “Magnum P.I.” and previously aired a reboot of “Hawaii Five-O.” Season 3 of the CBS version of reality series “Love Island” is also filming in Hawaii.