‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Casts Alex Tarrant, Enver Gjokaj

Alex Tarrant and Enver Gjokaj have joined the cast of “NCIS: Hawai’i” at CBS, Variety has learned.

The duo join previously announced cast members Vanessa Lachey, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Noah Mills, Tori Anderson, and Kian Talan. In the show, the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor (Lachey) and her team balance duty to family and country, investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the island itself.

Tarrant will star as Kai. Kai provides the team with a unique superpower: he can blend into any part of the islands. That’s because he’s a local. But while he grew up riding twenty-footers and serenading the wahine with his ‘uke, cultivating a charm that still oozes from every part of him, he’s spent most of his adult life running away from his home. Now returned to Hawai‘i as an NCIS agent to tend to his sick father, he struggles to reconcile his past as he navigates the high-stakes crimes on the islands he knows so intimately.

Tarrant graduated from New Zealand’s drama school Te Kura Toi Whakaari o Aoteraroa in 2012. He has been featured in shows such as “When We Go to War,” “Tatau,” and “Filthy Rich.” His feature credits include “The Other Side of Heaven” and “Night Raiders.” He is repped by Auckland Actors and Management 360.

Gjokaj will star as Navy Capt. Joe Milius, a high ranking commander of Pacific Fleet who arrives when a top secret experimental aircraft crashes into a cliff, killing the pilot. He maintains that it was an accident – intent on protecting the honor of the dead officer. While Milius clashes with Tennant (Lachey) and is resistant to her taking control of the crash investigation, he can’t help but respect her ability as a leader.

Gjokaj previously starred in the ABC series “Agent Carter” as well as the series “Dollhouse.” His other TV credits include “Agents of Shield,” “The Rookie,” and “The Walking Dead.” He is repped by Suskin Management and Gersh.

“NCIS: Hawai’i” was ordered to series at CBS back in April. Matt Bosack, Jan Nash, and Chris Silber are co-writing and executive producing “NCIS: Hawai’i,” with Larry Teng attached to direct and executive produce.