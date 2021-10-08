NBCUniversal Digital Vet Lisa Hsia, Who Helped Launch ‘Watch What Happens Live,’ Departing After 27 Years

Longtime NBCUniversal executive Lisa Hsia, who has worked in a wide variety of roles through the years at the company, is exiting after 27 years. The Emmy award-winning exec has decided to switch careers and work as a consultant for organizations.

Hsia was most recently executive VP of audience acquisition and growth for NBC Entertainment and NBC Sports, handling first party data, optimizing CRM capabilities and driving audience engagement and growth across entertainment and sports platforms.

She began her NBC career in the news division, serving as Katie Couric’s senior producer and later becoming the executive overseeing “Today,” “Dateline NBC” and Peacock Productions. While there, she worked closely with the news team during major events including the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

In 2005, Hsia moved over to new media, becoming senior VP of digital for Bravo, where she helped grow the digital business; eventually her oversight included Oxygen, USA, Syfy and Universal Kids. As exec VP, digital, she focused on streaming video, websites, apps, content verticals, ad products and emerging platforms (audio, gaming, interactive, AR/VR) for the lifestyle cable networks.

Hsia helped move NBCU into transmedia storytelling and “social TV” and is credited as an early mover on augmented reality and podcasting. She also helped launch Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live,” which began as a digital series.

Hsia has won six News & Documentary Emmys and two Primetime Interactive Emmys (“Top Chef’s Last Chance Kitchen” and “The Singles Project”).

“Lisa has consistently impressed all of us with her drive for innovation – both in regard to each of the businesses she touched as well as her own career,” said Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Her visionary perspective on how to engage audiences helped Bravo become a pioneer in interactive television, building digital fan communities and then translating that into viewership across our cable portfolio. I have no doubt that the next iteration of Lisa’s career will be just as successful as her previous ones, and while we will miss her at NBCU, we also can’t wait to see what she will do next.”

Before NBC, Hsia was a producer for Diane Sawyer at ABC News. She began her career in public television, working as story researcher at Children’s Television Workshop, producer for the PBS show Adam Smith’s Money World and producer/director for several PBS documentaries.