NBCU Finalizes Entertainment Content Team Under Rovner, Lays Off 50

NBCUniversal has finalized its organizational structure under new television and streaming entertainment chief Susan Rovner, a move that includes 50 layoffs, mostly in the content division.

Scripted content president Lisa Katz’s team now includes Cara Dellaverson and Alex Sepiol, who have been tapped to together lead drama development and current programming as executive VPs of drama series. Dellaverson, who joined NBCU in 2015, was most recently exec VP of drama programming. Longtime NBCU vet Sepiol was most recently exec VP of scripted development for NBCU’s entertainment and lifestyle group and direct-to-consumer.

Meanwhile, Jeff Meyerson will head comedy development and current programming as exec VP of comedy series, and Michael Sluchan is set to lead movies, kids programming and co-productions as exec VP of current series and co-productions. Meyerson was previously senior VP of comedy development, while Sluchan was most recently exec VP of current scripted programming and limited series for the entertainment and lifestyle networks and direct-to-consumer.

On the unscripted side under talent competition and game show head Jenny Groom, Sharon Vuong — who joined the company as senior VP of alternative programming and development in 2020 from CBS — has been named senior VP of unscripted development, while Shelby Shaftel will oversee the current side as senior VP of unscripted current programming. Shaftel was most recently senior VP of alternative programming and development.

Additionally, in the lifestyle and docuseries department, unscripted content exec VP Rod Aissa has tapped Rachel Smith to be exec VP of unscripted development and Shari Levine as exec VP of unscripted current production. Smith was previously exec VP of development for Bravo and E!, while Levine was most recently exec VP of production for Bravo, overseeing original series.

NBCU current programming exec VP Bruce Evans and Peacock comedy development exec VP Dan Shear are departing as part of the restructure, according to a source familiar with the matter. Of the 50 employees that are exiting, the majority are within the content team, with others in scheduling, acquisitions and marketing, and according to a source close to the situation, are part of NBCU’s previously announced reorg plans. Per a source, Tuesday’s movement should mark the end of the majority of layoffs within the company in the wake of its restructuring.