Former NBC, Showtime Marketing Chief Len Fogge Launches New Consulting Firm

Former NBC Entertainment and Showtime marketing chief Len Fogge has launched a new company, Len Fogge Consultants, targeted at working with media companies, consumer marketing organizations and ad agencies throughout the business.

Based in both Los Angeles and New York, Fogge said the new shingle will focus on marketing structure and workflow design, creative brand building, product marketing, digital/social marketing and budgeting and financial management.

“The incredible pace of change within entertainment and technology and how consumers respond requires exciting, new, innovative ideas,” Fogge said in a statement. “Len Fogge Consultants is dedicated to offering clients the kind of pioneering thinking – and results – that has been the successful hallmark of shepherding nascent companies into the center ring.

Fogge departed NBC last fall as part of the corporate restructuring that saw NBC Sports chief marketing officer Jennifer Storms add entertainment duties. Fogge spent nearly a decade at NBC Universal, as president of marketing and digita for NBC Entertainment. He led all strategy, branding, creative, paid media, digital and social and partnership marketing for NBC’s primetime, daytime and late night dayparts.

Under Fogge, NBC successfully launched hit franchises including “The Voice,” “The Blacklist,” Dick Wolf’s “Chicago” shows, “America’s Got Talent” and “This Is Us.” He also grew NBC’s digital and social presence; under Fogge’s watch, the NBC app grew from 10 million to 160 million downloads.

Fogge joined NBC from Showtime Networks, where he was executive VP, creative, marketing, research and digital, overseeing the company’s creative and also founding its in-house agency, which he founded at a time when many had yet to adopt that model. He also supervised consumer and trade advertising, online and direct marketing, media and consumer promotions. Marketing campaigns under his purview there included “Dexter,” “Weeds,” “The Big C,” “The Tudors,” “Queer As Folk,” “Soul Food” and “Shameless.”

The exec’s resume also includes Grey Entertainment, where he eventually rose to president and worked in advertising for films from Warner Bros and Columbia Pictures; Broadway shows; ABC; People and InStyle magazines; and Radio City Music Hall, among other campaigns.

Fogge served on the Cable Television Advertising and Marketing (CTAM) board, has received the Vanguard award for marketing, and the CTAM Hall of Fame award for the marketing of “Weeds,” among other honors. He is a former board member of The New Dramatists and the marketing committee of the Manhattan Theatre Club.