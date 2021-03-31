NBC Orders Drama ‘Ordinary Joe’ Starring James Wolk to Series

NBC has given a series order to the drama “Ordinary Joe.”

The show was originally picked up to pilot at NBC last pilot season, but was held until this year due to the production shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The series explores the three parallel lives of the show’s main character (James Wolk) after he makes a pivotal choice at a crossroads in his life. The series asks the question of how different life might look if you made your decision based on love, loyalty or passion.

Along with Wolk, the series also stars Natalie Martinez, Charlie Barnett, and Elizabeth Lail. Russel Friend and Garret Lerner serve as writers and executive producers. Matt Reeves, Adam Kassan, and Rafi Crohn of 6th & Idaho will also executive produce along with Howard Klein of 3 Arts. Adam Davidson directed and executive produced the pilot. 20th Television and Universal Television will serve as studios on the series.

“I still remember when Matt Reeves shared this passion project back when I worked at Twentieth. Russel and Garrett wrote such a compelling and emotional script that was expertly executed from page to screen,” said Lisa Katz, president of scripted content, entertainment and streaming for NBCUniversal. “We love how ‘Ordinary Joe’ lets us experience the universal question of ‘what if’ through an incredible cast of characters and engaging storylines.”

NBC has now ordered four shows to series for the 2021-2022 broadcast season. Along with “Ordinary Joe,” the network has also ordered the drama “La Brea” as well as the comedies “American Auto” and “Grand Crew.”