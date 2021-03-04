NBC Drama Series ‘La Brea’ Adds Four to Cast, Including ‘Night Shift’ and ‘Chicago PD’ Alums

The upcoming NBC drama series “La Brea” has added four new castmembers.

Eoin Macken, Jack Martin, Jon Seda, and Lily Santiago have all joined the series. They join previously announced cast members Natalie Zea, Zyra Gorecki and Chiké Okonkwo.

In the show, when a massive sinkhole mysteriously opens in Los Angeles, it tears a family in half, separating mother and son from father and daughter. When part of the family find themselves in an unexplainable primeval world, alongside a disparate group of strangers, they must work to survive and uncover the mystery of where they are and if there is a way back home.

Macken will play Gavin Harris, Eve’s recently estrange husband, full of swagger and charm. Macken recently starred in the Syfy series “Nightflyers” and is also known for his role in the NBC medical drama “The Night Shift.” He is repped by ICM, Magnolia Entertainment, and the Artists Partnership.

Martin will play Josh Harris, Gavin’s son who coasts through life on his wit, great sense of humor and an undeniable charisma. Martin was most recently seen in the CBS drama series “All Rise.” He is repped by CAA and MGMT Entertainment.

Seda will play Dr. Sam Velez. The father of a teenage girl, Velez carries himself like the general of an Army. Seda previously starred in the NBC shows “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago PD,” and “Chicago Justice,” in addition to an appearance on “Law & Order: SVU.” He also appeared in the HBO miniseries “The Pacific.” He is repped by APA, Luber Roklin Entertainment, and Barnes Morris Klein & Yorn.

Santiago will play Veronica. Very rigid and formal, she does her best to comfort and protect her younger sister. Santiago

David Applebaum is writer and executive producer on “La Brea,” with Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, and Rachel Kaplan of Keshet Studios also executive producing along with Ken Woodruff. Universal Television will produce.

“La Brea” was ordered for the 2021-2022 broadcast season along with the comedies “Grand Crew” and “American Auto.” All three shows were originally ordered to pilot as part of the 2019-2020 pilot season, but production on nearly every pilot across the broadcast networks was suspended due to the pandemic.

(Pictured: Eoin Macken, left; Jon Seda, right)