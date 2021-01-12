NBC Orders Comedies ‘Grand Crew,’ ‘American Auto,’ Drama ‘La Brea’ for 2021-2022 Season

NBC has ordered the single-camera comedies “Grand Crew” and “American Auto” and the drama “La Brea” for the 2021-2022 broadcast season.

All three shows were originally ordered to pilot as part of the 2019-2020 pilot season, but production on nearly every pilot across the broadcast networks was suspended due to the pandemic. NBC had announced in June that it would stagger production on its remaining pilots throughout the remainder of 2020 as part of its COVID safety protocols.

“Our driving force has always been to seek out talented storytellers who have a strong point of view,” said Lisa Katz, president of scripted content for NBCUniversal. “While these shows are very different thematically , what they have in common is a unique voice, excellent world building, and compelling storytelling. We can’t wait to share them with TV fans everywhere.”

“American Auto” stars Ana Gasteyer, Jon Barinholtz, Harriet Dyer, Humphrey Ker, Michael B. Washington, Tye White and X Mayo. The series is set at the headquarters of a major American automotive company in Detroit where a floundering group of executives try to rediscover the company identity amidst a rapidly changing industry.

“Superstore” creator Justin Spitzer is the writer and executive producer on “American Auto,” with Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor of Kapital Entertainment also executive producing. Jeff Blitz is an executive producer and directed the pilot. Universal Television will produce. Spitzer is under an overall deal at the studio.

“Grand Crew” stars Echo Kellum, Justin Cunningham, Carl Tart, Aaron Jennings, and Nicole Byer. It is about a group of Black friends who unpack the ups and downs of life and love at a wine bar.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” alum Phil Augusta Jackson is writer and executive producer, with “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” showrunner and co-creator Dan Goor also executive producing. Mo Marable directed the pilot and serves as co-executive producer. Universal Television will produce. Goor is under an overall deal at the studio.

Finally, “La Brea” stars Natalie Zea, Zyra Gorecki and Chiké Okonkwo with additional castings to come. In the show, when a massive sinkhole mysteriously opens in Los Angeles, it tears a family in half, separating mother and son from father and daughter. When part of the family find themselves in an unexplainable primeval world, alongside a disparate group of strangers, they must work to survive and uncover the mystery of where they are and if there is a way back home.

David Applebaum is writer and executive producer on “La Brea,” with Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, and Rachel Kaplan of Keshet Studios also executive producing along with Ken Woodruff.

(Pictured: “Grand Crew”)