NBC Thriller Series ‘The Endgame’ Adds Karl Josef Co, Massiel Mordan (EXCLUSIVE)

The upcoming NBC series “The Endgame” has added Karl Josef Co and Massiel Mordan to its cast.

The duo join previously announced series leads Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathé. The thriller series follows Elena Federova (Baccarin), a very recently captured international arms dealer and brilliant criminal mastermind who even in captivity orchestrates a number of coordinated bank heists, and Val Turner (Bathé), the principled, relentless and socially outcast FBI agent who will stop at nothing to foil her ambitious plan. The cast also includes Kamal Angelo Bolden, Costa Ronin, Noah Bean, Jordan Johnson-Hinds, and Mark D. Espinoza.

Co will play Louie, described as a jaunty master thief with relentless charm. As one of the key players in Elena’s scheme, he’s a natural leader and Rona’s fiancé. Mordan plays Rona, described as a fierce and enterprising operative from the Dominican Republic. As second-in-command in Elena’s criminal organization, she has stakes in the game and is determined to come out on top.

Co most recently starred in CollaborAzian’s benefit production of A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder on Broadway On Demand. His TV credits include “Madam Secretary,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” and “Unforgettable.”

Mordan previously recurred on “Law & Order: SVU” and has appeared on shows like “Narcos,” “The Blacklist,” “Sneaky Pete,” and “Blue Bloods.” She will next be seen in Jennifer Lopez’s upcoming feature “Marry Me.”

Both Co and Mordan are repped by Buchwald. Mordan is also repped by Sweeney Entertainment.

“The Endgame” comes from UTV, with Nicholas Wootton Productions, Jake Coburn Productions, Inc., My So-Called Company and Perfect Storm Entertainment on board to produce. Nicholas Wootton and Jake Coburn will serve as writers and executive producers, with Julie Plec, Emily Cummins, Andrew Schneider and Justin Lin also executive producing. Lin will also serve as director.