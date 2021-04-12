NBC Orders Two Female-Led Drama Pilots, Including One Produced by Julie Plec

NBC has ordered two more drama pilots for the 2021-2022 broadcast season.

The first is an untitled project co-created by Nick Wootton and Jake Coburn, with Wootton having written the pilot. The project is described as a high-stakes two-hander featuring two women – a recently captured brilliant criminal mastermind who orchestrates a number of coordinated bank heists for a mysterious purpose, and the principled, relentless and socially outcast FBI agent who will stop at nothing to foil her ambitious plan.

Wootton and Coburn are both credited as writers and executive producers on the project, with Julie Plec and Emily Cummins also executive producing under their My So-Called Company banner. Universal Television will produce, with My So-Called-Company under an overall deal at the studio.

The second pilot is titled “Getaway” and hails from writers and executive producers JJ Bailey and Moira Kirland. In “Getaway,” a destination wedding at an isolated luxury resort quickly descends into chaos after a group of dangerous criminals takes the island hostage. The small group of guests, led by a fearless female army vet, will do everything they can to stay alive.

Along with Bailey and Kirland, John Davis and John Fox will also executive produce via Davis Entertainment, which is under an overall deal with UTV.

Bailey, Davis, and Fox are also working together on the NBC drama pilot “Echo,” which was rolled from last year due to the production shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

These two new pilot orders mark the first new pilot orders for NBC this season, with the network still sorting through all of the shows that got rolled as a result of the pandemic. The broadcaster has already given out series orders to the dramas “Ordinary Joe” as well as “La Brea,” along with the comedies “Grand Crew” and “American Auto.”