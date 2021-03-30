Naveen Andrews Joins Amanda Seyfried in Elizabeth Holmes Series ‘The Dropout’ at Hulu

Naveen Andrews has been cast alongside Amanda Seyfried in the Hulu drama series “The Dropout,” which will tell the story of Elizabeth Holmes.

Holmes, the enigmatic Stanford dropout, founded medical testing start-up Theranos. She was lauded as a Steve Jobs for the next tech generation. Once worth billions of dollars, the myth crumbled when it was revealed that none of the tech actually worked, putting thousands of people’s health in grave danger.

Andrews will star as Sunny Balwani, Holmes’ business partner and secret boyfriend throughout the rise and fall of Theranos. He served as the president and chief operating officer of the company.

Andrews is best known for his role on the hit ABC series “Lost,” on which he played Sayid Jarrah. The role earned him both a Golden Globe and an Emmy nomination. Andrews’ other TV credits include shows like “Sense8,” “Instinct,” “Once Upon a Time in Wonderland,” and “The Beast.” On the feature side, he appeared in “The English Patient” as well as “Diana,” “The Brave One,” “Planet Terror,” and “Rollerball” among others.

He is repped by Gersh, Ellen Meyer Management, and Goodman Genow.

Elizabeth Meriwether will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series, with Liz Heldens, Liz Hannah, Katherine Pope, Rebecca Jarvis, Victoria Thompson, and Taylor Dunn also executive producing. Seyfried will produce in addition to starring. The show is based on the ABC Radio and ABC News podcast about Holmes. Jarvis hosted the podcast, which was produced by Thompson and Dunn. 20th Television and Searchlight will serve as the studios.