Amazon Prime Video Sets Natti Natasha Docuseries for November (TV News Roundup)

Amazon Prime Video announced that “Everybody Loves Natti,” the upcoming docuseries about Dominican singer-songwriter Natti Natasha, will premiere on Nov. 19.

Over six episodes, “Everybody Loves Natti” will cover details of the reggaeton star’s personal life, including her fertility issues and her experience with her latest album, “Nattividad.” The series will also feature her friends and collaborators Daddy Yankee, Prince Royce, Becky G, Yovanna Ventura, Ariadna Gutiérrez and more.

“Everybody Loves Natti” is produced in association with Monami Productions and Amazon Studios. Executive producers include Natasha, Raphy Pina, creator Mona Scott-Young, Michael Lang and Stephanie R. Gayle for Monami Productions, showrunner Alex Davies and Gil Lopez. Artie Pabon serves as co-executive producer.

Watch a trailer below.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

DATES

Netflix announced that “Selling Sunset” Season 4 will premiere Nov. 24. Season 4 will see the return of realtors Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae Young, Maya Vander and Davina Potratz, with appearances from Jason Oppenheim and Brett Oppenheim. The season will also feature Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan. The series was created by Adam DiVello.

FIRST LOOKS

Paramount Plus debuted a trailer for the upcoming revival of sports comedy-drama “The Game,” which premieres with a two-part episode on Nov. 11. The subsequent eight episodes will premiere weekly on Thursdays. With a mix of new and returning cast members, “The Game” will be set in Las Vegas and explore Black culture, racism, sexism and classism through the lens of pro football. Wendy Raquel Robinson, Hosea Chanchez, Adriyan Rae, Vaughn Hebron, Analisa Velez and Toby Sandeman star. “The Game” is executive produced by original show creator Mara Brock Akil, showrunner Devon Greggory, Salim Akil, and original executive producers Kelsey Grammer and Tom Russo. Kevin Bray will direct the first two episodes. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Akil Productions and Grammnet NH Productions. Watch the trailer below.

RENEWALS

Roku announced that “Roku Recommends” will return for a slate of new episodes beginning this fall. The series is a 15-minute weekly entertainment program that recommends new shows based on Roku’s data. Maria Menounos and Andrew “Hawk” Hawkins co-host. The show comes from Roku Brand Studio in partnership with The Roku Channel team. It is produced by Funny Or Die. Funny or Die’s Mike Farah, Beth Belew and Jim Ziegler serve as executive producers.

LATE NIGHT

Rami Malek, Melissa Benoist and Old Dominion will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Billy Bob Thornton and Miriam Margolyes will be on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” will feature Issa Rae and H.E.R., while Jamie Foxx, Coldplay, We Are King and Jacob Collier will be on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”