‘National Treasure’ TV Series Officially a Go at Disney Plus

Disney Plus has ordered 10 episodes of a new TV series based on the popular “National Treasure” films.

The show, a reimagining of the franchise, will include original producer Jerry Bruckheimer and writers Marianne and Cormac Wibberley. Directed by Mira Nair, the series will explore identity, community and patriotism through the eyes of Jess Morales, a 20-year-old DREAMer who sets off on an adventure to recover lost treasure and uncover her mysterious family history.

No official announcements have been made in regard to casting the series, but according to Bruckheimer, the show will keep the same concept as the movies while featuring a much younger cast. The Wibberleys serve as executive producers with Jerry Bruckheimer Television, with ABC Signature as the studio. The show will also bring on senior-level writers to join the Wibberleys, who have worked with Bruckheimer on other films like “Bad Boys II” and “G-Force.”

Meanwhile, Jon Turteltaub, who directed 2004’s “National Treasure” and its 2007 sequel “National Treasure: Book of Secrets,” is working with writer Chris Bremner on a third movie, with Nicolas Cage returning as the lead role of Benjamin Gates. Original cast members Justin Bartha, Diane Kruger, Harvey Keitel, Armando Riesco and Jon Voight are also expected to star in the third installment of the franchise. “National Treasure 3” was first teased in 2008 and has been in development for years despite continued stalling.

In the first two films, Cage’s Benjamin Gates is a cryptologist and treasure hunter who unravels shocking secrets about American history. The first movie grossed over $347 million worldwide, with “Book of Secrets” reaching over $459 million.

