‘National Treasure’ Series at Disney Plus Casts Lisette Alexis in Lead Role

Lisette Alexis, who recently starred in the claustrophobic psychological thriller flick “We Need to Do Something” opposite Sierra McCormick, has been cast in Disney Plus’ “National Treasure” series.

The show, which hails from Disney Branded Television and ABC Signature, is an expansion of the Nicolas Cage-fronted movie franchise of the same name, only this time, the story will be told from the point of view of a young DREAMer in search of answers about her family.

Alexis will play Jess, who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her past and save a lost Pan-American treasure. Jess is described as brilliant, resourceful and a lover of a good mystery with a natural aptitude for solving puzzles. Over the course of the Disney Plus original series, Jess uncovers her own buried history and her connection to the aforementioned long-lost treasure. The emerging young Mexican-American actress is repped by Innovative Artists and Stagecoach Entertainment. Alexis’ other credits include two shorts (“Waltz of the Angels” and “Feint”), and being featured in several episodes of the teen dramedy and fantasy web series “Total Eclipse,” which premiered on Brat’s YouTube channel in 2018.

Production for “National Treasure” will start in early 2022, and many of the films’ original executive producers, directors and writers are attached to the television spinoff project. Cormac and Marianne Wibberly wrote the pilot. The Wibberlys executive produce alongside Rick Muirragui, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jon Turteltaub, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed. Executive producer Mira Nair directed the pilot episode.

Deadline first reported the news.