Nate Mann to Star in Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg’s World War II Series ‘Masters of the Air’ at Apple

Nate Mann will join the Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg and Gary Goetzman executive-produced “Band of Brothers”/”The Pacific” franchise continuation for Apple TV Plus. He joins an ensemble cast that includes previously announced cast members Anthony Boyle (“The Plot Against America,” “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”) as well as Austin Butler (“The Carrie Diaries”), and Callum Turner (“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”).

Based on the book of the same name by Donald L. Miller, “Masters of the Air” follows the true story of the American bomber boys in World War II who brought the war to Hitler’s doorstep. Mann will star as Major “Rosie” Rosenthal.

He is repped by Gersh Agency and Authentic Talent & Literary Management.

“Masters of the Air” is written by “Band of Brothers” alum John Orloff as well as Graham Yost, with both co-executive producing. Spielberg will executive produce via Amblin Television. Hanks will executive produce under his Playtone banner along with Gary Goetzman. Amblin’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey and Playtone’s Steven Shareshian serve as co-executive producers. Alex Maggioni will oversee the day-to-day development of the project for Amblin, alongside Spielberg, Frank and Falvey.

The series will not be the first World War II project Hanks has done at Apple. The streamer previously released the naval war film “Greyhound,” which Hanks wrote, starred in, and produced along with Goetzman and Playtone. Spielberg currently executive produces the Apple series “Amazing Stories” with Amblin producing.

The first three episodes of “Masters of the Air” will be directed by Cary Fukunaga, best known for his work on “Beasts of No Nation,” “Sin nombre,” “Jane Eyre” and the first season of HBO’s “True Detective.”