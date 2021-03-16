Natasha Lyonne, Rian Johnson Team for Peacock Mystery Series ‘Poker Face’

Natasha Lyonne will star in a mystery series for Peacock that hails from Rian Johnson.

Johnson will serve as writer, director and executive producer on the one-hour series, which is titled “Poker Face,” with Lyonne executive producing in addition to starring. Peacock has ordered 10 episodes.

“I’m very excited to dig into the type of fun, character driven, case-of-the-week mystery goodness I grew up watching,” Johnson said. “It’s my happy place. Having Natasha as a partner in crime is a dream, and we’ve found the perfect home at Peacock.”

Johnson executive produces via T-Street Productions along with Ram Bergman and Nena Rodrigue. Lyonne executive produces under the Animal Pictures banner with Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens co-executive producing. MRC Television will produce. MRC is a minority investor in T-Street.

The show will mark Johnson’s first foray into writing a television series. He has previously directed episodes of “Breaking Bad” and “Terrierrs.” He is primarily known for his feature work, such as his Oscar-nominated screenplay for “Knives Out,” a film he also directed. He has also written and directed films like “Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi,” “Brick,” and “Looper.” He and T-Street are also producing the ““Three Body Problem” series currently in the works at Netflix.

T-Street is repped by CAA and attorney Stephen Clark.

“Rian Johnson’s distinct sensibility and talent for telling edge-of-your-seat mysteries is a massive gift for Peacock, and we can’t wait for audiences to delve into each case,” said Lisa Katz, president of scripted content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Paired with the acting genius of Natasha Lyonne, this series will be entertaining and addictive.”

Lyonne co-created, stars in, and executive produces the Netflix series “Russian Doll,” which recently began production on Season 2. The show earned 13 Emmy nominations for its first season, including one for best actress in a comedy for Lyonne. The show was also nominated for best comedy series. Lyonne is known for her roles in shows like “Orange Is the New Black” at Netflix and currently be seen in the feature “United Stated vs Billie Holiday.” Animal Pictures also has a number of projects in the works, including both the animated sci-fi series “The Hospital” and the live-action series “Desert People,” both at Amazon.

Lyonne is repped by WME, 3Arts, ID PR, and Schreck Rose.

“Rian is a gifted writer and director who draws you in with his unique approach to mystery and we’re so proud to partner with him, and Ram, and to have Natasha Lyonne as our lead, and land this phenomenal show at Peacock with a talented team,” said MRC Television president Elise Henderson.

MRC’s current TV slate includes hit shows like “Ozark” at Netflix and “The Great” at Hulu, as well as upcoming shows like Apple’s “The Shrink Next Door” and “The Terminal List” at Amazon.