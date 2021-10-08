‘Nash Bridges’ Film Set for November on USA (TV News Roundup)

USA Network announced it will premiere its two-hour film followup to “Nash Bridges” on Nov. 27 at 9 p.m.

Original series stars Don Johnson and Cheech Martin returns, their investigator roles that they played for six seasons when the show originally ran on CBS.

The series centered on Johnson’s titular character, who eventually rose to become the leader of the San Francisco Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit.

The cast of the film also includes Joe Dinicol, Diarra Kilpatrick, Angela Ko, Paul James, Alexia Garcia, Bonnie Sommerville and Jeff Perry.

Johnson, Bill Chais, Greg Beeman and Carlton Cruse serve as executive producers. “Nash Bridges” is produced by Village Roadshow Television and was written by Chais and directed by Beeman. It is based on the original series created by Cruse, which ran from 1996-2001.

See key art for the film below.

Also in today’s TV new roundup:

DATES

The second half of “The Walking Dead” Season 11 will premiere first on Feb. 13, 2022 on AMC Plus and then have a linear network premiere on Feb. 20, 2022 at 9 p.m. on AMC. The back half of the season will consist of eight episodes that follow many of its heroes fighting hellfire under Reaper attack, while others battle Mother Nature’s torrential wrath in Alexandria — while life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems either. The series is based on the comic book series by Robert Kirkman and is produced by AMC Studios.

Amazon Prime Video announced “The Expanse’s” sixth and final season will premiere on Dec. 10. “The Expanse” is set in a colonized solar system with the governments of Earth, Mars and the Asteroid Belt locked in long-standing conflict. Season 6 picks up with the solar system at war, as Marco Inaros and his Free Navy continue to launch devastating asteroid attacks on Earth and Mars. The series stars Steven Strait, Dominique Tipper, Wes Chatham, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Cara Gee, Frankie Adams, Keon Alexander, Nadine Nicole, and Jasai Chase Owens. Naren Shankar, Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson, Laura Lancaster, Sharon Hall, Sean Daniel, Jason Brown, Daniel Abraham, Ty Franck, Dan Nowak and Ben Roberts serve as executive producers. “The Expanse” is produced by Alcon Television Group. See a new trailer below.

LATE NIGHT

Jason Momoa, Ana de Armas and Big Red Machine will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” will feature the cast of “Succession.”