‘Narcos: Mexico’: Bad Bunny Embraces Cartel Life in Final Season, Premiering in November (TV News Roundup)

Netflix announced that the third and final season of “Narcos: Mexico” will premiere on Nov. 5 and released some first looks at the episodes.

This third and final season follows the war that breaks out after Felix’s arrest and the new Mexican kingpins who emerge as newly independent cartels navigate political turmoil and escalating violence.

Returning series regulars include Scoot McNairy, José María Yázpik, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda and Gorka Lasaosa. New cast members include Luis Gerardo Méndez, Alberto Guerra and Luisa Rubino, with guest star Bad Bunny aka Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio.

Executive producers on the series are Sidonie Dumas; Christophe Riandee; Nicolas Atlan; José Padilha; Doug Miro; Andrés Baiz, who also directs; Eric Newman and showrunner Carlo Bernard. Other directors are Alejandra Márquez Abella, Luis Ortega, Amat Escalante and Wagner Moura direct. Gaumont serves as the production company.

Watch a teaser and see some first-look images for the third and final season below.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix released a teaser for “Colin in Black & White,” premiering on Oct. 29. Created by Ava DuVernay and Colin Kaepernick, the six-episode series chronicles the NFL player turned activist’s coming-of-age story as he tackles race, class and culture as the Black adopted child of a white family. Jaden Michael plays Young Colin, with Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker starring as his well-meaning parents Rich and Teresa. Kaepernick is the present-day narrator of his own story, while Amarr M. Wooten, Mace Coronel and Klarke Pipkin also appear in the series. Directors include Sheldon Candis, Robert Townsend, Angel Kristi Williams, Kenny Leon and DuVernay, who executive produces with Kaepernick and Michael Starrbury. Watch the teaser below.

LATE NIGHT

Andrew Garfield and Patton Oswalt will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” along with a performance from “Little Shop of Horrors,” while “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will feature Jennifer Aniston, Dave “Lil Dicky” Burd and Bazzi. Jeff Daniels and Nate Burleson will be on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”; Sarah Paulson, Machine Gun Kelly and José Medeles will appear on “Late Night with Seth Meyers”; and Drew Barrymore and Mary Elizabeth Winstead will be on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”