×

optional screen reader

Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: Elisabeth Shue Joins Showtime’s Uber Series ‘Super Pumped’

‘Narcos: Mexico’: Bad Bunny Embraces Cartel Life in Final Season, Premiering in November (TV News Roundup)

NARCOS MEXICO (L to R) BENITO
JUAN ROSAS/NETFLIX

Netflix announced that the third and final season of “Narcos: Mexico” will premiere on Nov. 5 and released some first looks at the episodes.

This third and final season follows the war that breaks out after Felix’s arrest and the new Mexican kingpins who emerge as newly independent cartels navigate political turmoil and escalating violence.

Returning series regulars include Scoot McNairy, José María Yázpik, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda and Gorka Lasaosa. New cast members include Luis Gerardo Méndez, Alberto Guerra and Luisa Rubino, with guest star Bad Bunny aka Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio.

Executive producers on the series are Sidonie Dumas; Christophe Riandee; Nicolas Atlan; José Padilha; Doug Miro; Andrés Baiz, who also directs; Eric Newman and showrunner Carlo Bernard. Other directors are Alejandra Márquez Abella, Luis Ortega, Amat Escalante and Wagner Moura direct. Gaumont serves as the production company.

Watch a teaser and see some first-look images for the third and final season below.

NARCOS MEXICO (L to R) FERMÍN MARTÍNEZ as EL AZUL and GORKA LASAOSA as HECTOR PALMA in episode 303 of NARCOS MEXICO Cr. NICOLE FRANCO/NETFLIX © 2021

NARCOS MEXICO (L to R) FRANCISCO BARREIRO as FRANCISCO ARELLANO FELIX, MANUEL MASALVA as RAMON ARELLANO FELIX, JOSÉ JULIÁN as JAVIER ARELLANO FELIX, and ALFONSO DOSAL as BENJAMIN ARELLANO FELIX in episode 303 of NARCOS MEXICO Cr. JUAN ROSAS/NETFLIX © 2021

NARCOS MEXICO (L to R) ALEJANDRO EDDA as JOAQUIN CHAPO in episode 305 of NARCOS MEXICO Cr. JUAN ROSAS/NETFLIX © 2021

NARCOS MEXICO (L to R) SCOOT MCNAIRY as WALT BRESLIN in episode 305 of NARCOS MEXICO Cr. JUAN ROSAS/NETFLIX © 2021

NARCOS MEXICO (L to R) LUIS GERARDO MÉNDEZ as VÍCTOR TAPIA in episode 306 of NARCOS MEXICO Cr. JUAN ROSAS/NETFLIX © 2021

NARCOS MEXICO (L to R) ALBERTO GUERRA as EL MAYO in episode 307 of NARCOS MEXICO Cr. JUAN ROSAS/NETFLIX © 2021

NARCOS MEXICO (L to R) MAYRA HERMOSILLO as ENEDINA ARELLANO FELIX in episode 309 of NARCOS MEXICO Cr. JUAN ROSAS/NETFLIX © 2021

NARCOS MEXICO (L to R) JOSÉ MARÍA YAZPIK as AMADO CARILLO FUENTES in episode 3010 of NARCOS MEXICO Cr. JUAN ROSAS/NETFLIX © 2021

NARCOS MEXICO (L to R) LUISA RUBINO as ANDREA NUNEZ in episode 3010 of NARCOS MEXICO Cr. JUAN ROSAS/NETFLIX © 2021

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix released a teaser for “Colin in Black & White,” premiering on Oct. 29. Created by Ava DuVernay and Colin Kaepernick, the six-episode series chronicles the NFL player turned activist’s coming-of-age story as he tackles race, class and culture as the Black adopted child of a white family. Jaden Michael plays Young Colin, with Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker starring as his well-meaning parents Rich and Teresa. Kaepernick is the present-day narrator of his own story, while Amarr M. Wooten, Mace Coronel and Klarke Pipkin also appear in the series. Directors include Sheldon Candis, Robert Townsend, Angel Kristi Williams, Kenny Leon and DuVernay, who executive produces with Kaepernick and Michael Starrbury. Watch the teaser below.

LATE NIGHT

Andrew Garfield and Patton Oswalt will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” along with a performance from “Little Shop of Horrors,” while “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will feature Jennifer Aniston, Dave “Lil Dicky” Burd and Bazzi. Jeff Daniels and Nate Burleson will be on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”; Sarah Paulson, Machine Gun Kelly and José Medeles will appear on “Late Night with Seth Meyers”; and Drew Barrymore and Mary Elizabeth Winstead will be on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

optional screen reader

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad