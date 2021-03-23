Naomie Harris Joins Chiwetel Ejiofor in ‘Man Who Fell to Earth’ Series at Showtime

Naomie Harris has signed on for a lead role in “The Man Who Fell to Earth” series at Showtime, Variety has learned.

Harris joins previously announced series lead Chiwetel Ejiofor. The show is based on Walter Tevis’ 1963 novel and the 1976 Nicolas Roeg film that starred David Bowie, both of the same name. In the series version, a new alien character (Ejiofor) arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must confront his own past to determine our future.

Harris will play Justin Falls, a brilliant scientist and engineer who must conquer her own demons in the race to save two worlds. Production is scheduled to begin in London this spring for a 2022 premiere on Showtime. The show was originally set up at Paramount Plus before moving over to Showtime earlier this month.

“To be working with an actor of Naomie’s caliber is an absolute dream,” said co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet and John Hlavin. “Her strength, her complexity and her bold artistic choices are an inspiration. We couldn’t be more thrilled to have her on board.”

Harris was nominated for the Academy Award and Golden Globe for best supporting actress for her role in “Moonlight.” She recently wrapped production on the feature “Swan Song,” which will reunite her with “Moonlight” co-star Mahershala Ali. She will next be seen in “Venom 2” and will reprise the role of Eve Moneypenny in the James Bond film “No Time to Die,” her third film in the Bond franchise. Her other feature credits include “Southpaw,” “The Pirates of the Carribean” franchise, “28 Days Later,” and “Rampage.”

She is repped by WME, The Artists Partnership, Untitled Entertainment and The Lede Company.

Kurtzman and Lumet will write and executive produce “The Man Who Fell to Earth.” They will also serve as co-showrunners with executive producer John Hlavin, with Kurtzman also set to direct multiple episodes. Rola Bauer, Françoise Guyonnet, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, and Heather Kadin will also serve as executive producers. The series will be co-produced by CBS Television Studios and Tandem Productions, a StudioCanal Company, in association with Secret Hideout and Timberman/Beverly. StudioCanal owns the rights for both the book as well as the film.