‘Naomi’: DC Pilot at CW Casts Kaci Walfall in Title Role, Sets Three Series Regulars

The CW has cast the lead for “Naomi,” the pilot based on the DC Comics character of the same name. In addition, the pilot has added three series regulars.

The pilot hails from from Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship. Kaci Walfall will star in the title role as Naomi, described as an effortlessly cool and confident high school student who is the adopted daughter of doting parents. Popular with all the kids in her military town, Naomi is unafraid to embrace her AP-student, comic book–loving nerdiness. After a supernatural event leads to the discovery of her powers within, Naomi pursues her hidden destiny.

Walfall is repped byy A3 Artists Agency and Moxie Artists. Her other credits include “Army Wives,” “Power” and the Broadway production of “The Lion King.”

Alexander Wraith stars as Dee, the owner of a local tattoo parlor. When a strange event leaves the town in chaos, Dee hints that he knows more than he is willing to tell.

Wraith is repped by Authentic. He is known for his time on shows like “Orange Is the New Black” and “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

Cranston Johnson will star as Zumbado, the mysterious owner of a local used car lot. Having heard troubling rumors about his past, Naomi actively tries to avoid him, but a tense encounter leaves her both shaken and curious.

Johnson is repped by Buchwald and Link Entertainment. He currently recurs on “Truth Be Told” and has been seen in “Filthy Rich,” “P-Valley,” “Hap and Leonard,” and “Euphoria.”

Camila Moreno will star as Lourdes, a young woman with a sarcastic sense of humor who works in a vintage collectibles shop. She has an unrequited crush on Naomi, and she shares her obsession with classic comics. She is also happy to join in on Naomi’s schemes.

Moreno is repped by Gasparro Management. “Naomi” would mark her onscreen debut.

DuVernay and Blankenship are attached to write and executive produce “Naomi.” DuVernay will executive produce via ARRAY Filmworks, with Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes of ARRAY producing. Warner Bros. Television, where DuVernay is under a rich overall deal, will serve as the studio.

The character Naomi originally debuted in her own standalone comic book series in 2019, which was co-written by Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker. It was illustrated by Jamal Campbell. In the comics, Naomi had energy-based powers as well as an ability to transform into superpowered form that granted her incredible strength and other abilities.

(Pictured, from left to right: Camila Moreno, Alexander Wraith, Kaci Walfall, Cranston Johnson)