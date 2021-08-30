‘Nancy Drew’ Spinoff ‘Tom Swift’ Ordered to Series at The CW

“Tom Swift” has been ordered to series at The CW, Variety has learned.

The show is a spinoff of the CW series “Nancy Drew.” Tian Richards made his first appearance as the character in the “Nancy Drew” episode “The Celestial Visitor” during that show’s second season. It served as a backdoor pilot to the “Tom Swift” standalone series. The new show will debut during the 2021-2022 broadcast season, but no official premiere date has been set at this time.

“Tom Swift” follows the serialized adventures of the titular Black, gay, billionaire inventor, who is thrust into a world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena after the shocking disappearance of his father. Tom takes to the road on a quest to unravel the truth, leaving behind the comforts of his usual moneyed lifestyle, all while fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale group hell-bent on stopping him. Tom’s missions will require his genius and flair for innovation guided by love, romance, friendship and the mysteries of the universe yet-unsolved.

The show was first announced as being in development in October 2020. The character has been appearing in various forms in novels since 1910. Most recently, Simon and Schuster published a “Tom Swift” series in 2019.

The series was co-created by Melinda Hsu Taylor, Noga Landau and Cameron Johnson. All three serve as executive producers along with Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage and Lis Rowinski of Fake Empire. Ruben Garcia directed the pilot. CBS Studios will produce in association with Fake Empire, which is currently under a broadcast-only overall deal at the studio.