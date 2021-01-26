‘Nancy Drew’ Spinoff ‘Tom Swift’ Casts Tian Richards in Lead Role

Tian Richards has been cast in the title role of the “Nancy Drew” spinoff “Tom Swift” at The CW, Variety has learned.

Richards will make his first appearance as the character in an upcoming episode of “Nancy Drew.” Then, should the “Tom Swift” standalone series get greenlit at the network, he would star.

The plans is for Swift to crash into one of Drew’s investigations, an event which she interprets as supernatural and he believes to be cosmically paranormal.

The standalone series would follow the titular Black, gay, billionaire inventor who is thrust into a world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena after the shocking disappearance of his father. He takes to the road on a quest to unravel the truth, leaving behind the comforts of his usual moneyed lifestyle, all while fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale group hell-bent on stopping him.

Richards was most recently seen in “Burden,” opposite Forest Whitaker, which was an official selection at the Sundance Film Festival. His other credits include Netflix’s “Dumplin'” with Jennifer Aniston, “Being Mary Jane,” “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” with Oprah Winfrey, and “A Bad Mom’s Christmas.”

He is repped by APA, Stride Management, and Goodman Genow.

The potential spinoff was first announced as being in development back in October. Melinda Hsu Taylor and Noga Landau, showrunner and co-creator of “Nancy Drew” respectively, co-created the project with Cameron Johnson and will write and executive produce. Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, and Lis Rowinski of Fake Empire will also executive produce. CBS Studios, which produces “Nancy Drew,” will serve as the studio. Fake Empire is currently under a broadcast-only overall deal at the studio.