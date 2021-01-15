CBS News Brings Nancy Cordes to White House Beat From Capitol Hill

Nancy Cordes has been the indefatigable Capitol Hill beat reporter at CBS News for more than a decade. Now she will start a new role for the ViacomCBS news unit – at the White House.

CBS News named Cordes its chief White House correspondent, part of a reshuffling of news resources that usually takes place around the industry whenever a new occupant takes over the Oval Office. CBS News also named Ed O’Keefe senior White House and political correspondent and said Weija Jiang, another familiar face covering the White House, would be a senior White House correspondent going forward.

The moves are some of the first put in place by Ingrid Cipiran-Matthews, who was named CBS News’ Washington Bureau Chief on January 5.

“I have taken a fresh look at the needs in D.C. and feel confident that we are putting the right team in place for success,:” Ciprian-Matthews said in a statement. “Our priorities: to break news, provide the audience with original reporting and context and lead the way among our peers.”

Nikole Killion and Kris Van Cleave will become CBS News Congressional correspondents.

CBS News makes its announcement after CNN, NBC News and Fox News Channel have also unveiled changes in coverage of the White House and other parts of how the U.S. government works.