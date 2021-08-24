Netflix Releases ‘Nailed It!’ Season 6 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Netflix released a trailer for Season 6 of “Nailed It!,” which premieres Sept. 15.

In the new season, the bakers face even tougher challenges than ever before, including making paranormal pastries, celebrating Black history by creating edible versions of historical icons, and recreating chocolate masterpieces inspired by judge and chocolatier Jacques Torres.

The trailer, which you can watch below, begins with host Nicole Byer playing with edible versions of herself, Torres and assistant director Weston Bahr as she gears up to have the contestants create pastries in their likeness for a competition.

“I just love seeing the misfortune of others,” says actor Jack McBrayer, who appears as a contestant this season. Naturally, this line of dialogue is followed by him making a mistake of his own while baking.

While McBrayer is the only celebrity contestant this season, celebrity judge in Season 6 include Wayne Brady, Sam Richardson, Reggie Watts, Big Freedia, June Diane Raphael and Sasheer Zamata.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

DATES

Netflix announced “Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!,” a new comedy special hosted by Rob Lowe, will launch on Sept. 28. In this special, Lowe and film experts to be announced later will take viewers through classic and controversial cinema clichés, from “Walking Away from an Explosion,” to meet-cutes to “Females Running in Stilettos” and the “Wilhelm Scream.” “Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!” is produced by Broke and Bones, with Lowe, Jon Petrie, Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones serving as executive producers. Sean Doherty produces and directs, while Alice Mathias and Ricky Kelehar also direct.