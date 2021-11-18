NAACP Image Awards Announces Ceremony Date, New Podcast Categories for In-Person 2022 Event

The NAACP Image Awards will return with an in-person ceremony on Saturday, February 26, 2022 — and broadcast live on BET. The NAACP announced Thursday that it has added new podcast categories to the mix as well.

Nominations for the 53rd NAACP Image Awards will be announced on January 11, while the submission deadline for this upcoming awards show is this coming Monday, November 22.

Four new podcast categories include Outstanding News and Information Podcast; Outstanding Lifestyle / Self-Help Podcast; Outstanding Society and Culture Podcast; and Outstanding Arts and Entertainment Podcast. The NAACP Image Awards traditionally honors achievements and performances of people of color across more than 80 categories, including film, television, music and literature.

“Black artists over the past year have not only showcased our history and uplifted values of progressive change, but have also redefined genres and brought our stories to the screen in so many creative ways,” said Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP. “Now more than ever, we need Black voices to push the envelope, educate, and inspire audiences around the world. We’re proud to once again provide a space that both elevates and celebrates these voices through the 53rd NAACP Image Awards.”

Besides the live telecast, NAACP will also recognize winners in non-televised Image Awards categories to be streamed on http://www.naacpimageawards.net between February 21 and February 23, as well as an NAACP Image Awards Dinner, held February 25 in Los Angeles.

“BET is proud to continue our long-standing partnership with the NAACP and amplify their efforts to honor the extraordinary contributions made by the Black community,” said BET President Scott Mills. “We look forward to recognizing Black excellence at this year’s Image Awards on all of our platforms, celebrating those who help tell our distinctive stories in empowering and engaging ways.”

The live 53rd NAACP Image Awards will air at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on BET on Feb. 22. The NAACP will only review submitted work for consideration. Members of the NAACP Image Awards nominating committees, comprised of studio/network executives, actors, artists, managers, agents, publicists, journalists, literary agents, and others, as well as NAACP Board members, NAACP Foundation Trustees, staff, partners and others, will determine nominees.

This past year’s 52nd NAACP Image Awards aired March 27 on BET and was will simulcast on CBS, BET Her, VH1, MTV, MTV2 and Logo. Anthony Anderson hosted for the eighth year in a row. This year’s show had been virtual and not held in front of a live audience due to the pandemic.

[Photo: Michael B. Jordan at the 51st Annual NAACP Image Awards, Feb. 22, 2020.]