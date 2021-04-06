Wayne Brady Joins Season 5 of ‘The Good Fight’

Paramount Plus’ “The Good Fight” has cast Wayne Brady in the show’s upcoming fifth season.

Brady will recur on the drama series as Del Cooper, an executive at a top streaming service who becomes romantically and professionally involved with one of the lawyers at the firm. Cush Jumbo and Delroy Lindo will return in the fifth season’s premiere to close out their characters’ storylines, as Season 4 was cut short due to the pandemic.

Also in today’s TV news roundup, Raff Law has joined the cast of Apple Studios’ “Masters of the Air,” a limited series about American World War II bombers who brought the war to Hitler’s doorstep. The series, which also stars Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle and Nate Mann, will debut on Apple TV Plus. Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman executive produce, with John Orloff and Graham Yost writing the script based on the book by Donald L. Miller. Cary Fukunaga will direct the first three episodes.

Apple TV Plus will release a special standalone episode from workplace comedy “Mythic Quest” on April 16. Entitled “Everlight,” the episode will debut just ahead of the series’ Season 2 premiere on May 7. Guest star Sir Anthony Hopkins will lend his voice to the episode. Following the events of the “Mythic Quest: Quarantine” special episode, the new 30-minute story sees the creative team returning to the office for their annual Everlight party, with Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) and Ian (McElhenney) rigging a live-action role play tournament in favor of the underdog. Co-creators Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, Michael Rotenberg, Nicholas Frenkel, Jason Altman, Danielle Kirk, Gérard Guillemot and Hornsby also serve as executive producers. “Mythic Quest: Everlight” was written by Burch and McElhenney, who also directed.

Chelsea Clinton has teamed up with iHeartRadio for the original podcast “In Fact with Chelsea Clinton, which will debut April 13. On “In Fact with Chelsea Clinton,” Clinton will discuss the impact of public health, highlighting various health crises through the years, and feature new guests in each episode, from actor and activist Jane Fonda to “Queer Eye’s” Jonathan Van Ness, Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser. Listen to the trailer here.

“Let’s Be Real” will return to Fox beginning April 29 at 8:30 p.m. Following last fall’s comedy special, the new episodes will cover the year’s politics and pop culture news through topical sketches, celebrity cameos, remote pieces and lots of puppets. Previously featured puppets, such as President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former president Donald Trump, former vice president Mike Pence and Kanye West will return alongside new puppets including Dr. Anthony Fauci, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Sen. Ted Cruz, Kim Kardashian and LeBron James. The show is written and executive produced by Robert Smigel, and produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment and Propagate Content. Anna Wenger is an executive producer on behalf of Fox Alternative Entertainment; Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Kevin Healy and Greg Lipstone are executive producers on behalf of Propagate Content; Gerald-Brice Viret executive produces for Canal Plus, which has the format on which this show is based; Arnaud Renard and Matthieu Porte executive produce for Can’t Stop Media, and Brian Reich and Andrew Weinberg serve as co-executive producers.

Pete Davidson, Gaten Matarazzo and Glass Animals will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while Ray Romano, Romany Malco, Nessa Barrett and jxdn featuring Travis Barker will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” will feature Ronan Farrow and Brandi Carlile, while “The Late Late Show with James Corden” will feature Neil deGrasse Tyson and Arlo Parks. Julian Dennison will appear on “A Little Late with Lilly Singh.”