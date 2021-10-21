‘Mythic Quest’ Renewed for Season 3 and 4 at Apple

“Mythic Quest” has been renewed for Season 3 and 4 at Apple, Variety has learned.

“Just like critics and audiences all over the world, we fell in love with Rob and his team’s sharp writing and full-of-heart, relatable characters that make up the world of ‘Mythic Quest,’” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV Plus. “We can’t wait for viewers to see what’s in store in the upcoming seasons of this brilliant workplace comedy.”

The comedy series was created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz. McElhenney also stars as Ian Grimm, the creative director of the biggest massively multiplayer online roleplaying game in history. F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, Ashly Burch, Jessie Ennis, and David Hornsby star alongside McElhenney. Naomi Ekperigin, Caitlin McGee, Humphrey Ker, Chris Naoki Lee and Jonathan Wiggs also appear in the series. The writers’ room for Season 3 is set to open later this year.

The show debuted on the Apple streaming service in February 2020, with the second season airing between May and June 2021. “Mythic Quest” has also dropped two special episodes to date — one shot remotely about the show’s characters dealing with quarantine and another called “Everlight,” which saw the characters celebrating their return to the office.

“Mythic Quest” is produced by Lionsgate Television, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Ubisoft Film and Television. McElhenney, Day, and Ganz all serve as executive producers, as does Hornsby. Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel executive produce on behalf of 3 Arts along with Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film & Television.