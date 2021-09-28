‘Mysterious Benedict Society’ Renewed for Season 2 at Disney Plus

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” has been renewed for Season 2 at Disney Plus.

Based on the YA book series of the same name by Trenton Lee Stewart, the series follows four gifted orphans who are recruited by the eccentric Mr. Benedict (Tony Hale). Along with Hale, the show stars Kristen Schaal, MaameYaa Boafo, Ryan Hurst, Gia Sandhu, Seth B. Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, Mystic Inscho and Marta Kessler.

Season 2 of “The Mysterious Benedict Society” picks up as the team of four intrepid orphans reunite a year after their first mission, when they were assembled by Mr. Benedict and his cohorts to foil the nefarious “Emergency” created by Benedict’s twin brother Dr. L.D. Curtain (also played by Hale). Now they must embark on a perilous journey, relying on wits, intellect, and empathy to try to try to stop Curtain as he shifts to a new strategy with global implications. Production on the new season will begin in early 2022.

“This show has been an absolute thrill to work on and I’m so thankful to the fans and Disney for the opportunity to keep telling this incredible story,” said Hale.

Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay adapted the books for the screen and also serve as executive producers. Darren Swimmer and Todd Slavkin are executive producers and showrunners. Jamie Tarses, Karen Kehela Sherwood, Deepak Nayar, David Ellender, Matt Loze and James Bobin are also executive producers. “The Mysterious Benedict Society” is produced by 20th Television in association with Halcyon Studios, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company.

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to continue our journey into Trenton Lee Stewart’s witty, warm and wonderful world in a second season of ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society,'” said Hay, Manfredi, Slavkin and Swimmer. “This has already been such a special experience, thanks to our remarkable cast and collaborators. The belief that 20th Television and Disney+ have shown in our show and their commitment to its values of kindness, empathy and the celebration of different ways of being make this all very much a joy.”