MTV Books Relaunches With ‘My Life: Growing Up Asian in America’

MTV Books has announced that the first title under its relaunched imprint will be “My Life: Growing Up Asian in America,” which includes an introduction by former MTV News correspondent SuChin Pak.

“With MTV Books, our mission is to cultivate and amplify new and pioneering voices who reflect the diversity of experiences that resonate with our global audiences,” said Nina L. Diaz, CCO/president of content, MTV Entertainment Group. “We are thrilled to have SuChin, who is an integral part of MTV’s brand history, bravely share her own story alongside so many talented essayists to help us shine a light on these powerful and important coming of age stories.”

The book is a collection of personal essays, poetry and illustrations gathered and edited by CAPE (Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment) and will be released on May 10, 2022, during AAPI Heritage Month. The various essays explore identity, representation and courage across the Asian American community and come from former Reddit CEO Ellen K. Pao, author Melissa de la Cruz, MTV News’ Yoonj Kim and journalist Amna Nawaz, among others.

“In the midst of being blamed for COVID and experiencing rising violent attacks against us, this book is a powerful reminder of the strength and rich variety of our communities,” said Michelle K. Sugihara, executive director, CAPE. “We’re grateful to MTV Books for uplifting our voices and creating a space of healing and hope.”

“We are honored to partner with CAPE on this intimate collection as the inaugural title for MTV Books’ relaunch,” added Christian Trimmer, vice president/head of MTV Books. “I’m grateful to all the contributors, who put their hearts into these stories. ‘My Life: Growing Up Asian in America’ is a prime example of our commitment to showcase narratives that dispel myths and build understanding.”

“My Life: Growing Up Asian in America” will be published with Atria Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, overseen by publisher Libby McGuire, with Melanie Iglesias co-editing.