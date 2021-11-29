Muse Entertainment Hires Alex Jordan to Serve as Senior VP of Production

Muse Entertainment Enterprises has tapped film and TV vet Alex Jordan to serve as its new senior VP of production. Jordan, who starts on January 1, will be based in Toronto and focus on producing programming for the international market.

Jordan most recently served as a producer on Paramount Plus’ “Mayor of Kingstown.” He also worked on feature “Between Waves,” which was released this summer. His other credits include working on series such as “Nikita,” “Transporter,” “Rogue” and “Private Eyes.”

“Alex has a track record of producing great shows, and I look forward to having such a respected and talented leader in our Toronto operation,” said Irene Litinsky, Muse Entertainment’s president of production.

Jordan will work closely with Litinsky, as well as with Muse’s development teams in Montreal, Toronto and Los Angeles to produce scripted programming across all genres and formats for the global market.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the incredibly well-respected team at Muse Entertainment,” Jordan said. “Their focus on creating premium content across international markets is something I look forward to being a part of. Toronto is a diverse and exciting city for filming, desirable not only for Canadian productions, but productions from around the world. I’m honored to lead Muse’s reach into this booming film market.”

Founded in 1998, Muse’s programming output has included “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries” (Hallmark), “Being Human” (Syfy), “Bomb Girls” (Global), “Coroner” (CBC, The CW), “Human Trafficking” (Lifetime, TMN), “The Kennedys” (History, Reelz), and “Tut” (Spike, History). It’s also behind the holiday romantic comedy “Single All the Way” for Netflix. Unscripted original projects include “For Heaven’s Sake” (Paramount Plus). Muse Entertainment also houses a work-for-hire business that has included the films “Catch Me If You Can” and “The Terminal,” as well as the CBS series “Blood and Treasure” and “Ghosts.”