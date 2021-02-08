MTV Renews ‘Deliciousness’ With Tiffani Thiessen for Season 2 (EXCLUSIVE)

MTV has given a Season 2 order to “Deliciousness,” it’s food-themed spinoff of unscripted series “Ridiculousness.”

“Saved by the Bell” star Tiffani Thiessen will return a host for the second season, as will panelists Angela Kinsey (“The Office”), Kel Mitchell (“All That,” “Kenan & Kel”) and Tim Chantarangsu (“Basic to Bougie”). The show’s launch last year was part of a long in the works expansion of “Ridiculousness,” the Rob Drydek-hosted show that is more than 10 years into its run on the ViacomCBS cabler, into franchise territory. In its first season, the newer show enjoyed having “Ridiculousness” as a lead-in in primetime. “Deliciousness” features Thiessen, Kinsey, Mitchell and Chantarangsu reacting to the internet’s most viral and entertaining food videos.

In Nielsen live plus same day numbers, the show’s Dec. 14 debut garnered a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic and drew 437,000 viewers on average across the hour. According to MTV Entertainment Group, the show generated a 25% lift in its time period during its week-long December holiday themed debut when compared to programming in the same time period a year earlier on MTV. New episodes are set to premiere Feb. 8, with viewers able to catch up on previous installments via MTV.com and the MTV app.

Both “Ridiculousness” and “Deliciousness” are produced by Thrill One Smedia and Gorilla Flicks.