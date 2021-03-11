MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 Date Announced (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, MTV announced when the 2021 “MTV Movie & TV Awards” will air, and Netflix revealed the premiere date for the third season of “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.”

DATES

MTV announced that the 2021 “MTV Movie & TV Awards” will air live from Los Angeles on May 16. Following that event, MTV will air “Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted” (working title) on May 17, which will recognize the best moments from reality shows and celebrate everything reality TV. Hosts, honorees, performers, presenters and additional details for both events will be announced at a later date. Sponsors of the two-night celebration include The Real Cost (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) and Sonic.

Netflix announced that “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous” will return for a third season on May 21 with 10 new episodes. Inspired by the “Jurassic World” franchise, the animated series follows six teenagers who were chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at Camp Cretaceous, a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. When dinosaurs wreak havoc across the island, they must work together to survive. The voice cast includes Paul-Mikél Williams, Jenna Ortega, Ryan Potter, Raini Rodriguez, Sean Giambrone, Kausar Mohammed, Jameela Jamil and Glen Powell. From DreamWorks Animation, Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, the series is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow and Frank Marshall, alongside showrunners Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley. Watch a teaser below.

Netflix also announced that the four-part documentary series “This Is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist” will be released on April 7. From the producers of “The Irishman,” the crime series will take a deep dive into the world’s biggest art history heist. Over St. Patrick’s Day weekend in 1990, two men dressed as cops conned their way into Boston’s Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum and brazenly stole $500 million worth of art. To this day, investigators are still reviewing the cold case attempt to recover the missing works, unmask the perpetrators and solve the notorious mystery. Director Colin Barnicle will serve as an executive producer alongside Nick Barnicle, Jane Rosenthal, Berry Welsh & Linda Pizzuti Henry. Watch a trailer below.

FIRST LOOKS

Andrew Zimmern’s new Magnolia series, “Family Dinner,” will be available on Discovery Plus on March 12, and Variety has obtained an exclusive first look, which you can see below. As the host of “Family Dinner,” Zimmern will visit families across America to explore how the cultural, regional and historical facets of who we are inform what and how we eat. “For me, I have been a dinner guest in search of a family my whole life, so making this show was something very healing for me. I needed to see this side of America; we all do,” Zimmern told Variety. “Incredible characters, great stories and a one-of-a-kind entertainment and humor that really only exists at the family dinner table. And the food is incredible — from an Amish feast in Iowa to a Chinese celebration in New Jersey — the meals are beyond delicious, and the cinematography is world-class.” Zimmern will serve as an executive producer alongside Intuitive Content’s senior vice president Patrick Weiland and vice president of production and development Patrick McMahill. Magnolia Network, the multi-platform joint venture with Discovery, Inc., will launch on July 15. Watch an exclusive clip from “Family Dinner” below.

CASTING

ALLBLK announced Maryam Basir, Skyh Black, Tanyell Waivers, Antoine Harris and Terrell Carter will star in its first legal drama series, “Lace,” with Taylor Bynoe, Mollie Dolcimascolo, and Isaac Stephen Montgomery in supporting series regular roles. The six-episode season, which will premiere later this year, follows a prolific Los Angeles attorney who often blurs the lines between right and wrong to protect her rich and powerful clientele. Directed by Jamal Hill, “Lace” will also feature appearances from Leonard Roberts, Kellita Smith, Shanti Lowry, Chris Attoh, Nate Walker and Jordan T. Johnson. “Lace” was created by Katrina Y. Nelson, Adam Starks and Tracy Grant. Michelle Ebony Hardy serves as an executive producer and Angela White is a producer.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

ESPN has re-signed MLB National Reporter Marly Rivera to a multi-year extension. Rivera, who has been with ESPN since 2011, will serve as a reporter on ESPN’s national weeknight MLB game telecasts and studio programming such as SportsCenter. Additionally, she will regularly contribute to ESPN radio shows, podcasts, digital platforms and international programming. Rivera has been providing in-depth coverage of all major sports in New York for close to two decades, with a focus on Major League Baseball and the New York Yankees.

PBS Distribution announced that Andrea Downing has been promoted to president of the company. In her new role, Downing will provide strategic, financial and operational leadership for the organization as they continue to expand the reach of public media content across digital platforms. During her tenure, she helped grow and diversify PBS Distribution’s portfolio of businesses, including the addition of six direct-to-consumer subscription VOD services. Prior to joining PBS Distribution, Downing served as the vice president of home entertainment and partnerships at PBS. She also previously worked as director of operations at Discovery.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Nick Offerman, Hailey Bieber and Freddie Gibbs will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will feature Dr. Anthony Fauci.