MTV Entertainment Group Endows Joel Schumacher Mentorship Award

ViacomCBS’ MTV Entertainment Group will underwrite the newly created Joel Schumacher Mentorship Award, honoring the veteran filmmaker. The endowment was announced Monday at the Gotham Awards by Gotham Film and Media Institute executive director Jeff Sharp.

The new program is inspired by Schumacher’s rich history of collaboration with MTV’s longtime creative director, Sophia Cranshaw. It is made possible by a $150,000 donation from MTV Entertainment Group, and will allow four undergraduate students to attend Gotham EDU summer programs on full scholarships beginning in summer, 2021. The 8-week summer program includes workshops and mentorship sessions with industry decision makers. The Schumacher scholarships will be available to people of color and individuals from LGBTQ+, Black and Indigenous communities.

Schumacher’s films include “Flatliners,” “Phone Booth,” “The Lost Boys” and “St. Elmo’s Fire.” Together he and Cranshaw, who died of breast cancer in 2016, worked on public service campaigns focused on anti-violence, LGBTQ+ sexual health, voting rights, online bullying, depression and suicide.

Headed by president Chris McCarthy, MTV Entertainment Group includes MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, Pop TV, CMT, VH1, TV Land, Logo and their respective content studios, in addition to MTV Documentary Films.