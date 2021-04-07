MTV Entertainment Group Names Jason White Chief Marketing Officer

Jason White has worked to capture attention for Nike, Apple’s Beats and cannabis products. Now he’s bringing his marketing acumen to the world of TV.

White has been named chief marketing officer for ViacomCBS’ MTV Entertainment Group, a heady job that involves touting MTV, Comedy Central and Smithsonian Channel among other popular media brands. “MTV has a history of being able to engage audiences and a history of being able to create conversations,” White says in an interview. “I think as we look to the future, it’s about staying true to that ability.”

He will report to Chris McCarthy, president of MTV Entertainment Group, and serve on his leadership team.

White will set the marketing direction for all of the properties under the MTV Entertainment Group umbrella, which also houses Paramount Network, CMT, VH1, TV Land and Logo. He will also work to develop campaigns that t drive audience, subscriber growth and brand enrichment. And he will work to develop issue-oriented campaigns aimed at driving change across three key areas: civic engagement, mental health and social justice.

White previously worked as chief marketing officer at Curaleaf, a largest cannabis provider. He led the development of the Curaleaf brand, and developed the Possible Plan, a nonprofit focused on changing the cannabis narrative by aiding those most harmed by the war on drugs. Prior to that, he was executive vice president and global head of marketing for Beats by Dr. Dre. During White’s tenure, Beats dominated its category in the U.S. and China and extended its international influence throughout Asia. White oversaw the award-winning Straight Outta Compton campaign in partnership with the film about Beats’ founder, and his life and career in Compton. He also conceived of LeBron James’ “Re-Established,” marking the player’s return to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014, and co-authored product launches with Serena Williams, Cam Newton, DJ Khaled and Pharrell, among others.

“I feel very comfortable collaborating with talent,” says White. “Some of the bet work I’ve ever done has been in service to their stories,”

Before Beats, White spent nearly a decade at the popular ad agency Wieden+Kennedy. He was a managing director in the Shanghai office, overseeing work for Nike for the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Earlier, he served as global account director for the brand at the agency’s office in Portland, Oregon, developing campaigns for the late Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods.

White is a graduate of The McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University and began his career in New York City at agencies Saatchi & Saatchi and BBDO.

He is based in Los Angles. White is currently a board member of the diversity initiative Marcus Graham Project and on the Board of Mentors of Monday Night Mentorship, a membership network and career accelerant for mid-level marketers of color as they navigate their career journey. He also sits on the board of Caldera Arts, an Oregon non-profit founded by Dan Wieden to provide creative outlets to youth with limited opportunities. He most recently joined the AdColor Music advisory board in 2021, an organization focused on championing diversity in the music industry.