MRC Television Promotes Mary Claire Manley to Senior VP of Development

MRC Television has promoted Mary Claire Manley to the role of senior vice president of development.

She will report to MRC TV’s executive vice president of development, Ken Segna. She is responsible for sourcing and developing new material.

“Mary Claire has been an invaluable part of the team – she has a knack for sourcing great material, excellent relationships, and strong advocacy for our artists’ visions,” said Segna. “We’re thrilled to have her continue to shepherd a number of our critical projects as we continue to grow.”

Manley is responsible for shepherding MRC TV’s slate of upcoming projects including the soon to launch Apple limited series “The Shrink Next Door,” starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd; the Chris Pratt-led action series “The Terminal List” at Amazon; and “Shining Girls” starring Elisabeth Moss and “Hello Tomorrrow!” starring Billy Crudup, both of which are also set up at Apple. MRC TV’s other upcoming shows include Season 2 of “The Great” at Hulu and the final season of “Ozark” at Netflix.

Prior to joining MRC TV, Manley spent two years at Universal Content Productions and worked on shows like “The Act” for Hulu starring Patricia Arquette and Joey King with Nick Antosca and “The Sinner” for USA Network starring Bill Pullman and Carrie Coon. Previously she worked at Mandeville Films as part of the TV team behind projects including “Wicked City,” starring Ed Westwick and Jeremy Sisto and “The Family,” starring Joan Allen. She has also worked at companies like CAA, Brillstein Entertainment and Christie’s.