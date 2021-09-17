MRC Promotes Emily Spence to Chief Communications Officer, Former Shondaland Exec Kristin Robinson Joins Company

MRC has promoted Emily Spence to the role of chief communications officer, with Kristin Robinson also joining the company as senior vice president of communications.

In her new role, Robinson will oversee external communications across MRC’s portfolio of television, film, non-fiction and live/alternative programming. She will report to Spence and work with her across internal and corporate communications, inclusive of awards, branding and the company’s partnerships and investments. Spence will continue to report to MRC CEOs and founders Modi Wiczyk and Asif Satchu.

“Emily has been an integral part of our leadership team; her communications expertise and insights have greatly impacted our success and culture,” said Wiczyk and Satchu. “It’s been gratifying to see her build an expert, cross functional team to support our evolving business, and we look forward to her continued journey here and welcome Kristin as she joins MRC.”

Robinson most recently served as vice president of brand marketing and communications at Shondaland. She served as chief communication strategist for Shonda Rhimes and led all communications and marketing for the brand. That included corporate communications, consumer products, immersive experiences, partnerships, Shondaland.com and promotion of the company’s broadcast and streaming content including global hit “Bridgerton,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and upcoming “Inventing Anna.” Robinson also oversaw the brand’s continued expansion into digital content with the launch of Shondaland Audio.

Prior to Shondaland, she was director of communications at OWN and previously worked at companies like Lionsgate, Fox Cable Networks, PR firm Dye, Van Mol and Lawrence, and Kellogg.

“I’m proud to have Kristin as a partner, she is a very talented and well-respected communications executive, who will undoubtedly make an imprint on our team and business as we continue to elevate the story of MRC internally and across the industry,” said Spence.

Spence joined MRC in May 2019 as executive vice president of communications to establish the company’s external and internal communications practice. She and her team have designed communication strategies for MRC properties like “Knives Out,” “Ozark,” the American Music Awards, the Billboard Music Awards, and much more. Prior to joining MRC, Spence ran a communications practice with clients such as Amazon, BuzzFeed, and Warner Bros. Television.