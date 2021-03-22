NBC Renews ‘Mr. Mayor’ for Season 2

NBC has renewed “Mr. Mayor” for a second season. The latest series penned and executive produced by dynamic comedy duo Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, starring Ted Danson, Holly Hunter, Vella Lovell, Mike Cabellon, Kyla Kennedy and Bobby Moynihan, opened to solid numbers on its Thursday night debut on Jan. 7, representing the network’s best Thursday comedy launch in total viewers (6.6 million in Live+7) since the premiere of the “Will & Grace” revival in 2017.

The pilot drew a 0.6 rating in the key demo and 4.9 million viewers, while the second drew a 0.5 rating and 4.3 million viewers. By the week after the premiere, ratings in the key demo hadn’t just undergone a substantial increase— they had quadrupled, from 0.6 to 2.43. Since then, the first episode has grown to a 3.7 in the key demo and 16 million total viewers, up 509% and 217%, respectively, from its initial Live+Same Day performance.

“Having Ted Danson and Holly Hunter leading this brilliant ensemble is a dream,” Lisa Katz, president of scripted content at NBCUniversal Entertainment and Streaming, said in a statement. “A huge thank you to Tina Fey, Robert Carlock and our talented cast and crew for an incredible first season. We are excited for more hilarity in season two.”

“We’ve loved our collaboration with NBC on the first season of ‘Mr. Mayor’ and are excited to continue working with our fantastic cast, led by the incomparable Ted Danson and Holly Hunter,” added Erin Underhill, president of Universal Television. ”We can’t wait to see what Tina Fey, Robert Carlock and our talented producing team have in store for Mayor Bremer and his rag-tag team of civil servants.”

Promoting the skeptical take on city government was prioritized by NBCUniversal, which marketed “Mr. Mayor” on its other networks and telecasts (particularly via banners at the bottom of the screen during the NFL Playoffs and its CNBS and MSNBC news shows). NBCUniversal also did some brand collaborations to market the sitcom.

Other than promotional synergy, NBCUniversal also did some brand collaborations to market the show. The Comcast-owned conglomerate partnered with Postmates for an avocado toast giveaway in select cities such as Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, and also joined forces with “People” and “Entertainment Weekly” to deliver a postcard addressed to 500,000 homes that came from the fictional Angeleno mayor Neil Bremer. Additionally, a billboard promoting the show is in Times Square.

Jeff Richmond and David Miner executive produce along with Fey and Carlock. Eric Gurian serves as a co-executive producer. “Mr. Mayor” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Little Stranger, Bevel Gears and 3 Arts Entertainment.