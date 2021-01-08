TV Ratings: ‘Mr. Mayor’ Opens to Solid Numbers

The NBC comedy “Mr. Mayor” got a good start in the overnight ratings in its Thursday night debut.

The series, which hails from Tina Fey and Robert Carlock and stars Ted Danson, aired episodes at both 8 p.m. and 8:30. The first episode drew a 0.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.9 million viewers, while the second drew a 0.5 and 4.3 million viewers.

The ratings for the first episode represent NBC’s best comedy premiere in the key demo since 2018 and its best comedy premiere in total viewers since 2017.

Later on NBC, a new episode of “Law & Order: SVU” drew a 0.6 and 3.8 million viewers

Elsewhere on Thursday night, ABC debuted the primetime game show “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.” That show drew a 1.1 rating and 7.8 million viewers across the 8 p.m. hour. Another new ABC game show, “The Chase,” opened to a 0.9 rating and 6.2 million viewers at 9. That was followed by a new episode of “The Hustler” at 10 with a 0.7 and 3.8 million viewers, a substantial increase from its debut earlier this week.

On Fox, the season debut on “Hell’s Kitchen” drew a 0.7 and 2.7 million viewers. Later, the Thursday timeslot premiere of “Call Me Kat” drew a 0.6 and 3.2 million viewers, down from its series premiere on Sunday. “Last Man Standing” followed at 9:30 with a 0.5 and 3.3 million viewers.

ABC won the night with a 0.9 rating and just under 6 million viewers. Fox was second in the demo with a 0.6 but third in viewers with just under 3 million. NBC was third in the demo with a 0.5 but second in viewers with 3.4 million. CBS was fourth overall with a 0.3 and 2.6 million viewers. Univision was fifth was a 0.3 and 1.3 million viewers. Telemundo was sixth with a 0.2 and 910,000. The CW was last with a 0.1 and 411,000.