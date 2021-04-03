Mossimo Giannulli Released From Prison Early, Finishing Sentence Under Home Confinement

Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli is under home confinement after being released from prison, according to the Associated Press.

Giannulli had been serving a five-month sentence at the federal facility in Lompoc, Calif. for his role in the college admissions scandal, which began last November. He and wife Lori Loughlin pled guilty last year to paying $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California. However, Loughlin only spent two months at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif. and was released this past December.

Beginning home confinement on Friday, Giannulli is expected to serve the remainder of his sentence at home, which records show will end in two weeks.

In January, he requested an early release but was denied because his case did not meet the extraordinary circumstances required. At the time, his attorneys noted that he had been placed in isolation for nearly two months because the prison aimed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Netflix’s recent release of “Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal” dedicates an entire segment detailing Giannulli and Loughlin’s involvement, including Giannulli berating daughter Olivia Jade’s guidance counselor for “disrupting” their scheme. One montage laces together Olivia’s numerous video clips that demonstrate her dislike for school.

In December, Olivia appeared on Red Table Talk and spoke at length of her growth since the scandal first broke, noting, “I think what a lot of people don’t know is that my parents just came from a place of love.”

Out of the 50 people charged in the college admissions scandal, 33 being parents, most have received their sentences. Facilitator Rick Singer has yet to receive his sentence, but could face up to 65 years in prison.