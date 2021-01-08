Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’ Series Lands Indie Horror Directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead

Marvel Studios’ Disney Plus expansion continues to chug full-steam ahead, with indie horror filmmakers Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead signing on to direct episodes of Marvel’s upcoming series “Moon Knight,” Variety has confirmed.

Benson and Moorhead join the project alongside director Mohamed Diab (“Clash”) and showrunner Jeremy Slater (“Umbrella Academy”).

Marvel has yet to officially announce the show’s cast, but in October 2020, Variety reported that Oscar Isaac was in talks to play the title role. Isaac would play Marc Spector, whose dissociative identity disorder manifests as different distinct personas. In one iteration of the character in Marvel Comics, Spector is also the embodiment of Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the moon, and Marvel Studios Kevin Feige has said the show will make use of Egyptian iconography. Diab’s filmmaking career also originated in Egypt.

Most recently, Benson and Moorhead directed the horror feature “Synchronic,” starring Jamie Dornan and Marvel mainstay Anthony Mackie; it debuted at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, and opened in limited release last October.

More to come.