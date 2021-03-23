Evan Peters, Niecy Nash and Penelope Ann Miller Cast in Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’

Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s latest project for Netflix, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” has found its leads.

Evan Peters, a longtime staple of Murphy’s “American Horror Story” anthology series, will take on the role of notorious serial killer Dahmer. Niecy Nash, who starred in Murphy and Brennan’s 2015 series “Scream Queens,” has been cast as the show’s female lead, Glenda Cleveland. Cleveland was a neighbor of Dahmer’s who alerted police and the FBI of Dahmer’s suspicious behavior, but they did not listen.

Penelope Ann Miller has been cast as Dahmer’s mother, Joyce, alongside Richard Jenkins, who was previously announced in the role of Dahmer’s father, Lionel. Shaun Brown and Colin Ford have also been cast in supporting roles, with Brown portraying Tracy, an intended victim who managed to escape from Dahmer, and Ford playing a character named Chazz.

“Monster” tells the story of Dahmer through the eyes of his victims, and examines Dahmer’s white privilege and the law enforcement involved with a critical lens, depicting at least 10 times that Dahmer was apprehended by police but not prosecuted.

Carl Franklin is set to direct the pilot episode of the 10-episode limited series, and Janet Mock will also write and direct several episodes. Franklin and Mock are executive producers along with Murphy and Brennan, and David McMillan will write and serve as supervising producer. Color of Change’s Rashad Robinson is also a supervising producer, with Alexis Martin Woodall and Eric Kovtun executive producing for Ryan Murphy Productions. Scott Robertson will co-produce.