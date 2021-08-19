‘Money Heist’ Team Says Their Show May Be Ending But the Robbery Will Live On

The rallying cries of the Italian anti-fascist song “Bella ciao” from The Professor’s (Álvaro Morte) gang of endearing city-named criminals will soon no longer be heard from the halls of the Bank of Spain. Álex Pina’s “Money Heist,” also known as “La Casa de Papel,” one of Netflix’s most-streamed Spanish-language shows, will reach its conclusion in two parts by the end of this year.

But while the series will come to an end, “it isn’t the end of the robbery at the Bank of Spain,” executive producer and director Jesús Colmenar said during the Television Critics Assn. press tour panel for the show on Aug. 19.

Colmenar, who was joined by Morte and Úrsula Corberó, discussed the “biggest and most thrilling” season, with Colmenar noting, “We have put the final stops in there.”

One important stop came in the fourth season, when fan-favorite character Nairobi (Alba Flores) was killed off. Colmenar said this was because her personality wouldn’t be a good fit for the epic showdown that Season 5 is promising to deliver. “She wasn’t called for that,” he explained.

Corberó added that she was confused about Nairobi’s departure, given that Alba was one of her closest friends on set, but Colmenar spoke about the importance of losing people along the way to keep the stakes high.

“I think that adds momentum to our characters. We kill our characters and I think it adds tension, and it’s a good thing to not be able to know what happens,” Colmenar explained.

Morte agreed, saying, “I think it contributes to the reality that anything may happen and it contributes to the element of surprise.”

The team behind the show also shared that neither directors nor actors are aware of what will happen more than two episodes ahead in each season, which allows the writers to make adjustments as needed to fit in a predetermined narrative arc. Corberó said that this added a “rock and roll vibe” to the show, and made it all feel more “animalistic” and “wild” — which lends itself to the story they have been telling.

“Money Heist” also stars Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Enrique Arce, Esther Acebo, Darko Perić, Kiti Mánver, Hovik Keuchkerian, Rodrigo de la Serna, Luka Peroš, Belén Cuesta, Fernando Soto, José Manuel Poga, Mario de la Rosa and Fernando Cayo. The final season sees the addition of Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Patrick Criado, as well as José Manuel Seda. Criado is slated to play the son of Berlin (Pedro Alonso), and the former love of Tokyo’s (Corberó) life, René, is played by Silvestre. Seda will appear as a no-nonsense military man who operates in the moral grey areas to assure that he always completes his missions.

The first five episodes will drop on Sept. 3, and the rest of the final season will stream Dec. 3.